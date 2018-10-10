World / Africa

Angola secures $2bn loan from China Development Bank

The money is for infrastructure projects as China increasingly flexes its financial muscle in Africa

10 October 2018 - 14:08 Stephen Eisenhammer
Angola's President João Lourenço (second from left) and his wife Ana Dias Lourenço (far left) chat with Chinese President Xi Jinping (second right) and his wife Peng Liyuan (far right) after a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 9 2018. Picture: AFP/GREG BAKER
Luanda — Angola has secured $2bn in Chinese financing from the China Development Bank for infrastructure projects on President João Lourenço’s first visit to Beijing, Angola’s state newspaper Jornal de Angola reported on Wednesday.

Details of the terms of the financing were not released. The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the information.

China is increasingly flexing its financial muscle in Africa, funding massive infrastructure projects across the continent.

Angola, Africa’s second largest oil producer, is in the process of trying to diversify its economy since a fall in the price of crude in 2014 plunged it into recession. Inflation is running at more than 20% a year and at least one in five of working age is jobless.

Lourenço, who took power a year ago after the 38-year rule of José Eduardo dos Santos, has promised to oversee an “economic miracle” by opening up the country to foreign investment and prioritising sectors such as agriculture and tourism. So far growth has remained sluggish.

Investors are increasingly concerned by Angola’s growing debt burden, which the government said earlier this year will rise to $77.3bn, or 70.8% of GDP, by the end of 2018. Of that, about $21.5bn was already owed to China before Lourenço’s visit. 

Reuters

