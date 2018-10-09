World / Africa

ZIMBABWE ECONOMY

Emmerson Mnangagwa says new tax painful but necessary

09 October 2018 - 05:07 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Necessary evil: President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the new tax will help the government raise cash to revive Zimbabwe’s ailing economy. Picture: REUTERS
Necessary evil: President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the new tax will help the government raise cash to revive Zimbabwe’s ailing economy. Picture: REUTERS

Harare — Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Monday a new tax on electronic payments was a painful but necessary part of the government’s attempts to revive the economy, his first comments since the imposition of the levy last week sparked a public outcry following the announcement on October 1.

Mnangagwa is trying to put back on track an economy that all but collapsed under the 38-year rule of Robert Mugabe.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said the 2% tax on mobile, card payments and bank transfers above $10 would be used to fund the roads, health and education sectors.

The tax will apply on mobile, card payments and bank transfers above $10 with exceptions for foreign payments and transfer of government funds. However, business and citizens objected, saying they would be paying for the government’s profligate spending.

Oil companies temporarily stopped delivering fuel because of the effect of the tax, causing shortages. Prices of some basic goods and medical drugs have shot up in the past few days.

Economic analysts said the tax would raise nearly $2bn a year. To improve the economy, the government would have "to take measures that are going to be painful and this is one of such measures", Mnangagwa said at a business meeting in Harare.

"In our quest to leapfrog and cover the period of two decades of stagnation, these things have become necessary." A 388-page government economic plan issued by Ncube on Friday shows the government plans cuts in spending, borrowing and the public-service wage bill.

Zimbabwe is facing acute shortages of US dollars. The shortages have fanned a black market where the premium for dollars rose to more than 200% on Monday, up from 165% on Saturday.

Reuters

Anxiety grips Zimbabweans as new currency directive decimates savings

The impact has hit Zimbabweans  hard. All  local currency savings are now 50%  of what they were worth before the directive
World
1 day ago

Dollar crunch causes queues and panic in Harare

Central bank governor John Mangudya expects an improvement in the US dollar crunch within 48 hours
World
1 day ago

Zimbabwe needs to undergo pain to enjoy reform, says minister

‘I know it is a shock to people, but we do need austerity now,’ says the country’s finance minister
World
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Emmerson Mnangagwa says new tax painful but ...
World / Africa
2.
Moscow downplays Dutch expulsion of alleged ...
World
3.
Is it tickets for UK's aspiring ...
World / Europe
4.
China slams US’s ‘misguided actions’ during ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Dollar crunch causes queues and panic in Harare
World / Africa

Anxiety grips Zimbabweans as new currency directive decimates savings
World / Africa

Zimbabwe needs to undergo pain to enjoy reform, says minister
World / Africa

A warning to SA from Zimbabwe’s white farmers: avoid our land reform blunders
National

Zimbabwe government concedes bond notes are not equal to dollars
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.