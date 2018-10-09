Emmerson Mnangagwa says new tax painful but necessary

Harare — Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Monday a new tax on electronic payments was a painful but necessary part of the government’s attempts to revive the economy, his first comments since the imposition of the levy last week sparked a public outcry following the announcement on October 1.

Mnangagwa is trying to put back on track an economy that all but collapsed under the 38-year rule of Robert Mugabe.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said the 2% tax on mobile, card payments and bank transfers above $10 would be used to fund the roads, health and education sectors.

The tax will apply on mobile, card payments and bank transfers above $10 with exceptions for foreign payments and transfer of government funds. However, business and citizens objected, saying they would be paying for the government’s profligate spending.