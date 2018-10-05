World / Africa

FINANCING DEFICIT

Mine royalties plan will ′break the back of Zambian economy′

The Zambia Chamber of Mines says the newly announce hikes will lead to famine

05 October 2018 - 05:03 Taonga Clifford Mitimingi
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Zambia’s plan to increase mining royalties will break the back of the economy in Africa’s second-biggest copper producer and make investment there impossible, a lobby group said.

Responding to plans unveiled by finance minister Margaret Mwanakatwe last week to raise royalties by 1.5 percentage points and introduce additional charges for metal exports and imports, the Zambia Chamber of Mines (ZCM) said the measures would "lead to famine".

"Let us be clear, these higher tax rates will not result in more tax revenue," Nathan Chishimba, ZCM president, said on Wednesday in a statement.

"As industry production shrinks through the impact, there will be less jobs, less taxes … as a result there will be less in the government’s bank account for many years to come."

Members of the ZCM include Glencore, Barrick Gold and Vedanta Resources. First Quantum Minerals, which produces more than half of Zambia’s copper, is also in the chamber.

Mwanakatwe’s tax increases for copper producers come as the government tries to finance a gaping budget deficit amid rapidly rising external debt.

"As mineral resources are a depleting resource, it is vital to structure an effective fiscal regime for the mining sector to ensure that Zambians benefit from the mineral wealth our country is blessed with," Mwanakatwe said.

Mining taxes in Zambia have been a contentious issue for years, with frequent claims that the industry that accounts for more than 70% of foreign-exchange earnings does not contribute enough to the treasury. This is the 10th tax shift miners in Zambia have faced in 16 years, says the New York-based Natural Resource Governance Institute.

Bloomberg

Zambia’s budget blues

Zambia’s finance minister aims to bring debt to a sustainable level in the 2019 fiscal year
Features
1 day ago

SA mines drop off international investment radar

International investors have fallen out of love with SA mining because the environment is too complicated
Companies
14 hours ago

Zambia’s Edgar Lungu fires minister over graft scandal

Community development minister Emerine Kabanshi was fired for alleged misuse of funds meant for a social payments programme
World
15 days ago

Zambia driven towards IMF

Selloff puts pressure on country to stabilise its finances
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Pence mounts verbal assault on Beijing
World / Americas
2.
Russia accused of cyber attacks
World / Europe
3.
EU warms to Britain’s new Brexit trade-off
World / Europe
4.
Turkey calls in Saudi envoy over missing ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

If SA is open for business, why are we putting up roadblocks for mining ...
Opinion

JSE’s mining index makes a spectacular comeback
Companies / Mining

Randgold tie-up will leave gold investment void in London
Companies / Mining

Zambia’s budget blues
Features / Africa

AngloGold’s new boss weighs asset sales to unlocking value
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.