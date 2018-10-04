Uganda tightens interest rate to ward off threats to inflation target

Kampala -Uganda’s central bank raised its key lending rate by 100 basis points to 10% on Wednesday, the first increase in three years, amid concern over rising inflationary pressures.

"Inflation is on an upward trajectory and core inflation is projected to rise above the target of 5% within the next 12 months," the Bank of Uganda’s (BoU) governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, said.

Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa at Standard Chartered Bank, said it was no surprise that Kampala’s central bank raised the rate, given the likelihood that fuel price increases and a more volatile external environment pose a threat to the achievement of its inflation target in 2019.

"Growth in Uganda is also expanding, with more expansionary fiscal policy," Khan said. "Having not tightened in August, a rate hike of this magnitude makes sense."

A newly introduced tax on social media, rapidly rising oil prices and a weaker shilling exchange rate have all helped push up inflation, Tumusiime-Mutebile said, adding that easing domestic financial conditions and strong domestic demand would maintain a healthy growth momentum.

In July, Ugandan authorities introduced a levy on access to a range of social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

"The strong rebound in economic growth in financial year 2017/2018 has closed the negative output gap, and with growth projected to remain robust in [full-year 2018/2019], core inflation could rise higher in the remaining part of the fiscal year," he said.