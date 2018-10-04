World / Africa

WORLD BANK FORECAST

Global events to hit Sub-Saharan growth

GDP in the region would probably rise 2.7% in 2018

04 October 2018 - 05:01 Ana Monteiro
A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in October 2012. Picture: REUTERS
A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in October 2012. Picture: REUTERS

Johannesburg, Nairobi -The World Bank has cut its forecast for growth in Sub-Saharan Africa as the external environment becomes less favourable amid mounting global trade risks and weakening demand for the area’s products.

GDP in the region would probably rise 2.7% in 2018, the Washington-based lender said in its Africa Pulse report on Wednesday.

That is down from the World Bank’s June forecast of 3.1% contained in the Global Economic Prospects publication.

"The road ahead is bumpy," it said. "The tightness of oil supply suggests that oil prices are likely to remain elevated through the rest of the year and into 2019. Metals prices have been lower than previously forecast and may remain subdued in 2019 and 2020 amid muted demand, particularly in China."

Sluggish expansion in SA, Angola and Nigeria, the three biggest economies, was weighing on economic activity in the area, it said. The World Bank cut its estimate for SA’s GDP expansion to 1% this year, from 1.4% before, and sees growth in 2019 remaining subdued as high unemployment in the country constrains domestic demand.

The bank cut its forecast for Nigerian growth this year by 0.2 percentage points to 1.9%.

Bloomberg

World Bank lowers SA’s growth forecasts

The World Bank also warns that Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus plan will have a limited impact
Economy
13 hours ago

Zimbabwe expects economy to grow 6.3%

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube says impressive performances in mining and agriculture will anchor growth, but there are myriad challenges ahead
World
1 day ago

Zimbabwe government concedes bond notes are not equal to dollars

Zimbabwe central bank orders commercial banks to separate bond-note accounts from those containing foreign currency
World
1 day ago

Brics bank taps its strong credit rating to launch rand bonds

Strong credit rating will help it to secure cheaper funding for public entities, while DBSA gets $300m loan
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Global events to hit Sub-Saharan growth
World / Africa
2.
US private payrolls hit a seven-month high
World / Americas
3.
Theresa May says the end of austerity is nigh
World / Europe
4.
Nobel chemistry prize won for antibody drugs and ...
World

Related Articles

World Bank lowers SA’s growth forecasts
Economy

Brics bank taps its strong credit rating to launch rand bonds
Companies / Financial Services

Zimbabwe government concedes bond notes are not equal to dollars
World / Africa

FirstRand: A performance that almost defies logic
Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.