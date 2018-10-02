World / Africa

Melania Trump leaves husband home alone in Africa visit

Part of her #BeBest campaign, the US first lady’s first solo trip does at least show that she cares

02 October 2018 - 12:03 Agency Staff
US first lady Melania Trump waves while departing Washington for a tour of several African countries from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on October 1 2018. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI
US first lady Melania Trump waves while departing Washington for a tour of several African countries from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on October 1 2018. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Melania Trump left Washington — and her husband’s shadow —on Monday for a four-country tour of Africa that will give the glamorous and at times enigmatic first lady a chance to carve her own diplomatic path.

The trip to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, which sees her returning to Washington early on October 7, will be her first big, solo international trip. She boarded her plane late on Monday from Andrews Air Force base.

Unlike her popular predecessor Michelle Obama, former fashion model Melania Trump has kept largely to the background as US President Donald Trump alternately wows and dismays in a presidency he has turned into the biggest show on earth.

Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said Melania’ sAfrica tour will be a“diplomatic and humanitarian visit” focused on her #BeBest campaign for “children and their well-being”.

There was little other information available about the trip, with only hours to go.

In typical fashion, it was Donald who seized the headlines, telling journalists last week that his wife was “making a big trip to Africa”. “We both love Africa. Africa is so beautiful, the most beautiful part of the world, in many ways,” continued the president, who was once reported to have dismissed the continent as a collection of “shithole countries”.

But even if Donald stole her thunder, there's no doubt that Melania means to take ownership of the visit. At a time when her husband's government is pushing for radical reductions of US aid around the world, Melania will “showcase” the work of the huge US Agency for International Development (USAID), Grisham said. “This is her trip, her initiative.” 

She cares

Melania held a #BeBest event at the UN last week, during the world body’s annual gathering. However, the first lady has been more noted for her absences during a hectic presidency in which her husband is almost omnipresent on social media, “We haven't seen a sign that she is willing to embrace being a political asset,” said Anita McBride, a former chief of staff for Laura Bush, “The ability and the opportunity is there. Whether she chooses to use it will be another question.”

Even what was arguably Melania’s most memorable public appearance came wrapped in mystery and controversy, yet again raising the question of what kind of first lady occupies this controversy-filled White House. It was June and her husband’s policy of discouraging illegal immigration by separating children from their parents at the Mexican border had turned into a political firestorm.

Melania made a surprise visit to Texas to visit some of the children, and even more unexpectedly the back of her jacket bore these words scrawled in white: “I really don't care. Do U?”

No one knew what she meant.

“She's a woman of few words,” McBride said. “The one exception is when she wore that jacket. I will never understand that.”

But with the Africa trip, it seems clear what the first lady wants to show: she does care.

Reuters

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: SA in prime position to shift UN focus to Africa’s conflicts

Three theatres should thus be a major focus of SA’s efforts in its forthcoming two-year tenure on the council
Opinion
1 day ago

MMUSI MAIMANE: Mbeki working paper matches DA’s unwavering approach to land issue

The unavoidable truth is that the constitution is not an impediment to meaningful redress
Opinion
1 day ago

Ramaphosa explains why he said 'there are no killings of farmers' in US TV interview

President Cyril Ramaphosa is criticised after making the remark in a Bloomberg interview
National
4 days ago

Melania Trump announces plan for solo trip to Africa

Her office has not said which countries she will visit, and she will travel without her husband to a continent he is reported to have disparaged
World
1 month ago

AU chief overlooks Trump’s insult

The AU head tells Rex Tillerson that a letter from Donald Trump reaffirming his commitment to Africa ‘put the incident in the past’
World
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Melania Trump leaves husband home alone in Africa ...
World / Africa
2.
Asean ministers pressure Myanmar for Rohingya ...
World / Asia
3.
Post-Brexit UK wants flexibility for countries to ...
World / Europe
4.
Indonesian devastation to become clearer as ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Rising poverty brings urgency to universal basic income debate
Opinion

THE FT COLUMN: Donald Trump’s trade wars: what China should do
Opinion

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: How Nigeria abuses its power
Opinion / Between the Chains

TOM EATON: China’s touchdown needs ground control
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.