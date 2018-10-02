World / Africa

First lady Melania Trump charms Ghana in first leg of solo Africa trip

02 October 2018 - 23:25 Jeff Mason and Kwasi Kpodo
Earning solo stripes: US first lady Melania Trump cuddled a baby, handed out teddy bears and beamed smiles on her first day in Africa on Tuesday during a visit to a hospital in Accra, Ghana. Picture: REUTERS
Earning solo stripes: US first lady Melania Trump cuddled a baby, handed out teddy bears and beamed smiles on her first day in Africa on Tuesday during a visit to a hospital in Accra, Ghana. Picture: REUTERS

Accra — Melania Trump cuddled a baby, handed out teddy bears and beamed smiles on her first day in Africa on Tuesday, kicking off a four-country visit and receiving a warm welcome on a continent her husband once referred to derisively.

The US first lady touched down at mid-morning in Ghana's capital, Accra, where she was greeted by her counterpart, Ghana′s first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and a young girl who offered her flowers.

A welcoming ceremony of drums and dancing by men and women dressed in traditional attire followed. Trump clapped her hands for the performers and waved at a group of schoolchildren who had gathered for her at the airport.

The trip is Trump's first major solo outing abroad as first lady. She has accompanied President Donald Trump on foreign visits, but she chose Africa for her first  trip alone. She will visit Kenya, Malawi and Egypt before returning to the US  at the end of the week.

Her immediate predecessor, Michelle Obama, also made a solo trip to the continent when her husband was president, visiting SA and Botswana.

Trump′s trip did not generate the same fanfare.

″I did not know she's in town until I heard about it on the radio a few minutes ago,″ Cynthia Brobbey, a saleswoman at a popular retail shop near the airport said, three hours after the first lady's arrival in Accra.

But she received a warm response at a local hospital, where she greeted children, distributed stuffed animals and held a baby in her arms. She later joined Akufo-Addo for tea.

Trump has focused on children as her signature issue and plans to promote child wellbeing during her four-country tour.

President Trump has been quoted as saying immigrants from Africa came from ″s***thole countries″. He denied making the remark.

He recently weighed in on SA′s efforts to fix racial disparity in land ownership, saying on Twitter he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to study the country's ″farm seizures″ and the ″killing of farmers″.

Reuters

Melania Trump leaves husband home alone in Africa visit

Part of her #BeBest campaign, the US first lady’s first solo trip does at least show that she cares
World
11 hours ago

Melania Trump announces plan for solo trip to Africa

Her office has not said which countries she will visit, and she will travel without her husband to a continent he is reported to have disparaged
World
1 month ago

When you really don’t care, who does?

Donald Trump wants to repatriate immigrants without going through the pesky court system
News & Fox
3 months ago

Democrats make hay, Melania Trump weighs in as outrage over child migrants grows

The first lady has made a rare foray into politics, declaring the US should be ‘a country with heart’ — seemingly at odds with the ...
World
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
First lady Melania Trump charms Ghana in first ...
World / Africa
2.
Looting takes hold as Indonesian quake toll tops ...
World / Asia
3.
Theresa May’s Brexit plans would result in the UK ...
World / Europe
4.
Zimbabwe government concedes bond notes are not ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.