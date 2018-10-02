First lady Melania Trump charms Ghana in first leg of solo Africa trip

The trip is Trump's first major solo outing abroad as first lady. She has accompanied President Donald Trump on foreign visits, but she chose Africa for her first trip alone. She will visit Kenya, Malawi and Egypt before returning to the US at the end of the week.

Her immediate predecessor, Michelle Obama, also made a solo trip to the continent when her husband was president, visiting SA and Botswana.

Trump′s trip did not generate the same fanfare.

″I did not know she's in town until I heard about it on the radio a few minutes ago,″ Cynthia Brobbey, a saleswoman at a popular retail shop near the airport said, three hours after the first lady's arrival in Accra.

But she received a warm response at a local hospital, where she greeted children, distributed stuffed animals and held a baby in her arms. She later joined Akufo-Addo for tea.

Trump has focused on children as her signature issue and plans to promote child wellbeing during her four-country tour.

President Trump has been quoted as saying immigrants from Africa came from ″s***thole countries″. He denied making the remark.

He recently weighed in on SA′s efforts to fix racial disparity in land ownership, saying on Twitter he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to study the country's ″farm seizures″ and the ″killing of farmers″.

Reuters