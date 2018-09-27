World / Africa

Natural gas pipeline between Tanzania and Uganda to be running within three years

The two countries have signed a deal for the pipeline that will start in Dar es Salaam, pass through Tanga port and Mwanza, before crossing to Uganda

27 September 2018 - 17:07 Ken Karuri
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp is confident a natural-gas pipeline to Uganda will start in 2021, according to acting MD Kapuulya Musomba.

At least 29 companies have shown interest in conducting a feasibility study and constructing the pipeline that will pump gas to western Uganda to power iron and steel factories, Musomba said in an interview in Dar es Salaam. He did not identify any names.

“We expect the feasibility study to be concluded by June next year,” he said on the sidelines of an oil and gas conference. Funding will be sought in 2019 and 2020 “and then construction will start in 2021”.

TPDC set an August 24 deadline for submission of tender documents to conduct the study. Tanzania and Uganda have already signed an agreement for the pipeline that will start in Dar es Salaam, pass through Tanga port on the Indian Ocean and Mwanza, a port city on Lake Victoria, before crossing to Uganda.

Oil and gas

The two nations plan a separate pipeline to transport Uganda’s crude to Tanga port. Tanzania is positioning itself to become an energy hub within a decade and plans to supply gas, of which it has about 1.6-trillion cubic metres of proven reserves, to other East African nations.

“About 10 to 15 regions in East Africa will benefit from the pipeline that will also serve as a catalyst for oil and gas exploration,” Musomba said.

The state intends to connect seven factories with natural gas during this financial year and at least 80 companies in the next four years, he said.

Musomba is optimistic gas will finally be pumped from the $30bn planned liquefied natural-gas plant in Lindi region by 2026-2027. Negotiations for the stalled project are still on with companies including Exxon Mobil and Equinor, he said.

Bloomberg

Why offshore seismic surveys need environmental authorisation

An increasing number of seismic surveys are being conducted in SA’s oceans as Operation Phakisa gains momentum, write Adrian Pole and Kirsten Youens
Opinion
24 days ago

The danger of SA’s watered-down marine protections

Work on a network of protected areas has stalled, and regulations have been relaxed — developments that aid oil and gas interests, and endanger the ...
Opinion
18 days ago

Shippers see the silver lining in accelerating Arctic melt

New, shorter routes are opening up — potentially setting up a vicious cycle of ever-faster melting ice
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Accuser of Trump′s Supreme Court nominee tells ...
World / Americas
2.
Turkey's Erdogan arrives in Germany under tight ...
World / Europe
3.
Natural gas pipeline between Tanzania and Uganda ...
World / Africa
4.
State Street, tired of male-only boards, puts on ...
World

Related Articles

Exxon Mobil eyes renewables
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.