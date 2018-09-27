Congo-Brazzaville mum over bribery claim

London — A former Gunvor employee said he paid bribes to President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo via a presidential aide and Belgian firm Semlex to win Congolese oil contracts, according to a Swiss prosecution document.
The employee said he also paid other bribes on behalf of Gunvor, a Geneva-based commodities and energy trading firm, to a state oil official and presidential aides to secure Ivory Coast oil deals.
Pascal Collard, who was sentenced to an 18-month suspended prison term by a Swiss court on August 28 for corruption related to these oil deals, made the accusations in a plea bargain that meant he avoided serving time in jail or paying a fine.
Collard said managers at Gunvor knew about the payments and approved them to win the deals between 2009 and 2011.
Swiss prosecutors have said they are investigating whether Gunvor had any role in any corrupt practices or failures in corporate responsibility related to the deals.
A Gunvor spokesperson said that no management member "knew of the ex-employee’s corruption scheme or his efforts to defraud the company".
He said the firm has updated compliance controls since then and no longer does business in the two countries.
NO MANAGEMENT MEMBER ‘KNEW OF THE EX-EMPLOYEE’S CORRUPTION SCHEME OR HIS EFFORTS TO DEFRAUD COMPANY’.
The firm fired Collard in 2012 and filed a criminal complaint against him, accusing him of fraud and embezzlement.
The Congo communications minister, Thierry Moungalla, who acts as a government spokesperson, denied the allegations, saying Collard "was not able to provide any evidence. This is a baseless accusation."
An Ivory Coast government spokesperson declined to comment. A lawyer for Belgian passport maker and biometrics firm Semlex declined to comment on the allegations that it facilitated payments in the Congo and the Ivory Coast.
The plea bargain outlined "corrupt agreements with foreign public agents" relating to Gunvor’s business in the Congo and Ivory Coast.
The document described the payments as bribes.
Switzerland’s criminal code bars payments to foreign officials or third parties to seek "undue advantage".
Collard made payments worth more than $15m to secure Congolese oil deals. The payments were made to Congo’s president and his family members via intermediary companies, including Petrolia E&P, a company owned by Congolese presidential aide Maxime Gandzion, and Semlex, the document read.
The prosecutors described Gandzion as a "public agent", essentially a government official who was used to secure deals by gaining "undue advantage".
Gunvor disputes the prosecutors’ description and calls Gandzion a business agent who advised the trading firm.
Gandzion and his lawyer did not respond to e-mails requesting comment.
Part of the cash was transferred to Sassou Nguesso, his wife Antoinette Sassou Nguesso and his son Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, who was in charge of oil sales for state-run Societe Nationale des Petroles du Congo (SNPC), the document read.
Additional payments of more than $10m were made via another company at Gandzion’s request, the document read. Part of these monies were transferred to the Congo’s then finance minister, Gilbert Ondongo, now minister of state for economy, industry and public enterprise, the document read.
The presidential State House declined to help with efforts by Reuters to seek comment from the Congolese president and his wife. State House said the president’s son would not comment.
Ondongo could not be reached for comment.
The document read that, as a result of the payments, Gunvor secured a three-year oil supply contract from SNPC in June 2010 and signed two deals to make prepayments for oil cargoes with SNPC worth $125m and $500m respectively in July 2011.
Reuters
Please sign in or register to comment.