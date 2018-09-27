China refuses port call for US Navy ship as tensions mount

Singapore/Hong Kong — China has refused a US warship entry into Hong Kong in October, days after Washington sanctioned the Chinese military for buying Russian weapons.

The US consulate in Hong Kong confirmed on Wednesday that China had denied a request for the port call by the US Navy’s amphibious assault ship, the USS Wasp.

"The Chinese government did not approve a request for a US port visit to Hong Kong by the USS Wasp," Darragh Paradiso, a spokesperson for the US consulate in Hong Kong, said in an e-mail. "We have a long track record of successful port visits to Hong Kong, and we expect that will continue."

The vessel is part of a group based in Sasebo, Japan, and operating in the Indo-Pacific region. Beijing’s move came after the US last Thursday penalised China’s Equipment Development Department — the agency that oversees the country’s defence technology — and its director Li Shangfu for allegedly engaging in the purchase of Russian combat aircraft and S-400 surface-to-air missiles, which it called a violation of US sanctions.

Ian Storey, a senior fellow at the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore specialising in China-US relations, said last week’s sanctions were the "only reason" Beijing had denied the USS Wasp access to Hong Kong. "This is a tit-for-tat response, as China and Russia are really very annoyed about it," he said.

The US State Department said its actions against Li and his department were not intended to undermine the military capabilities or combat readiness of any country, but rather to impose costs on Russia in response to its interference in the US election process.

It announced the moves as part of new efforts to enforce the sweeping Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act passed by Congress. The act targets Russia’s defence and intelligence sectors and was passed into law in 2017 in response to Russian election interference, cyber attacks and aggression in Ukraine.

In addition, Beijing’s top naval officer "has been recalled to China" and cancelled a high-level meeting with his US counterpart, Lt-Col Dave Eastburn, a Pentagon spokesperson said in an e-mail.

China’s military actions this week are a way of "showing displeasure without crossing the line into something more serious," said Collin Koh Swee Lean, a research fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

Koh said China has employed similar tactics in the past, citing Beijing’s denial in 2016 of a US carrier strike group’s request for a Hong Kong port visit during a period of heightened tensions between the two countries in the disputed South China Sea. Given China’s efforts to resolve the trade friction with the Trump administration by conciliation, Koh said it was unlikely it would provoke the US military into a more serious confrontation.

This week’s actions should not be seen as a stand-alone phenomena, he added.

"We need to look at the broader context of the ongoing trade war between the two countries," he said.

