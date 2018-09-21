Kenyan MPs back bid to halve VAT on petrol

Nairobi — A group of Kenyan MPs on Thursday backed a plan by President Uhuru Kenyatta to halve VAT on petroleum products, easing pressure on his government from outraged Kenyans who are struggling as their living standards are squeezed.

The government faced a fuel dealers’ strike, anger among commuters and a lawsuit after transport and fuel prices jumped when 16% VAT on all petroleum products came into force on September 1.

The vote by parliament’s finance committee signals a likely win for the government of East Africa’s richest economy when the plan for an 8% tax goes to a full vote in the house later on Thursday. Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party enjoys a comfortable majority in the assembly.

"They have agreed with the president," house majority leader Aden Duale told Reuters during the debate on Thursday.

The tax is part of a government bid to finance key priorities prudently while narrowing a fiscal deficit that the treasury forecasts at 5.9% of economic output this year. Like other frontier economies, Kenya has found it tough to secure external funding as emerging markets are buffeted by turbulence and tumbling currencies.

Kenya’s challenge was compounded by last week’s expiry of an IMF stand-by loan arrangement for balance of payments support.

The fiscal deficit reduction targets were set by the IMF when it granted a precautionary credit deal two years.

Full vote

MPs must approve the new VAT proposal before Kenyatta can sign this financial year’s budget into law.

Foreign investors are watching events keenly.

"Kenya should be a country of concern for investors at the moment," Charles Robertson, chief economist at Renaissance Capital, told a conference in Nairobi on Wednesday.

He cited the challenging external financing environment for frontier African economies and the risk that the shilling currency could weaken steeply in the near term.

The finance committee said in its report on the president’s proposals that the VAT measure is consistent with the government’s aim to avoid a huge funding gap in the budget. The finance ministry had budgeted for 35-billion Kenyan shillings ($347.7m), which it expected to collect through the tax in the financial year to the end of June 2019, the committee said, adding that the halved rate would allow the Treasury to collect up to 17.5-billion shillings.

"The intent of this amendment is to ensure that the exemptions in the VAT Act are reduced since this is the best practice," the committee said.

Some MPs voiced their support for the report when debate started. "For investors to have confidence in this economy, we must as a country show that we have fiscal discipline," said Kimani Ichung’wah, a ruling party MP.

Kenyatta said last week that further delaying the tax, which was passed into law in 2013 but has never been implemented, would compromise the government’s ability to fund a series of planned social welfare and development programmes.

The finance committee also supported Kenyatta’s proposal to increase taxes on some financial services.

Reuters