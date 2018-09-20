Tense DRC awaits election clarity

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC’s) marathon road towards presidential elections was set to reach a key stage on Wednesday with the publication of officially vetted candidates for the December 23 poll in which two heavyweight contenders have been sidelined.

More than two dozen people registered their bid with the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), a much-contested panel tasked with overseeing the ballot in one of the Africa’s biggest and most unstable nations.

It is expected to give the green light to opposition figures Felix Tshisekedi and Vital Kamerhe, as well as to Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, a hardline former interior minister backed by President Joseph Kabila.

But the list is also set to confirm the exclusion of former warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba and regional baron Moise Katumbi — a move that raised howls of protest from their powerful blocs of supporters.

Bemba lashed what he calls a "parody of an election". He accused Kabila — whom critics characterise as corrupt and manipulative — of pulling strings "to ensure that the government’s candidate does not have a serious challenger".

The DRC has never had a peaceful transition of power since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960.

Most of its citizens are deeply poor despite the DRC’s wealth of gold, diamonds, copper, cobalt, uranium and oil. Bloody conflicts trouble the vast country’s east and centre.

Kabila, 47, has been in power since 2001. His second and final term in office ended nearly two years ago, but he remained in power thanks to a caretaker clause in the constitution.

Months of feverish speculation about Kabila’s plans, marked by protests that were bloodily repressed, ended in August when he threw his weight behind Shadary.

About 500 people gathered in Kinshasa’s Roman Catholic cathedral late on Wednesday for a mass to commemorate "martyrs" who died in anti-Kabila protests in 2016.

Voting day on December 23 will take place for the presidency, legislature and provincial bodies, throwing down a huge logistical and technical challenge to CENI in a country where infrastructure is poor.

The big challenge for the fragmented opposition is to unite behind a credible candidate after the loss of the people-pulling power of Bemba and Katumbi. It will stage a rally in Kinshasa on September 29 on the heels of talks in Brussels and a meeting in Johannesburg with the ANC.

In the absence of a single champion, a boycott of the election — for example on concerns over electronic voting machines — may loom as an opposition strategy, say analysts. Last week, Tshisekedi, Kamerhe, Bemba and Katumbi joined two fellow opposition leaders to warn CENI and Kabila’s government to ensure fair elections or "be held responsible for the chaos and consequences".