POST-ELECTION KILLINGS

Kgalema Motlanthe takes oath for violence probe in Zimbabwe

20 September 2018 - 05:03 Kevin Samaita
Soldiers beat a supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change in Harare, Zimbabwe, in July. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Former SA president Kgalema Motlanthe was sworn in on Wednesday to chair a seven-member commission probing post-election violence that left at least six dead in Zimbabwe.

The killings were part of a military crackdown that followed the disputed July 30 national election in the country.

Opposition party supporters flooded the streets of the capital, Harare, protesting against the outcome of the election in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu-PF pipped opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance.

The chaos that ensued, together with court challenges to the result and a mass boycott of Mnangagwa’s inauguration, cast a huge shadow on the election, largely seen as the last hope for Zimbabwe to break from decades of former president Robert Mugabe’s rule.

Army commander Gen Philip Valerio, a respected figure who headed a multinational peace-keeping force in Angola, reportedly had no knowledge of the shootings and demanded to know who had issued the orders that led to the killings.

Speculation in Zimbabwe is rife that deputy president Gen Constantino Chiwenga, who also engineered the November coup that ousted Mugabe when he was still the army chief, ordered the soldiers into the street. At the time of the shootings, Chiwenga was also in charge of the ministry of defence and war veterans.

In August, the Zimbabwean president appointed the commission of inquiry that comprises Motlanthe, British international law expert Rodney Dixon, former Commonwealth secretary-general Emeka Anyaoku from Nigeria and former chief of the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces Gen Davis Mwamunyange.

The Motlanthe commission has already had its credibility questioned by the opposition as all the locals picked as commissioners are said to be close to the president.

Professors Charity Manyeruke and Lovemore Madhuku, and lawyer Vimbai Nyemba, have all been accused of having links to Mnangagwa.

Chamisa said: "The inquiry is a further problem as it confirms that he [the president] doesn’t know what is happening [in Zimbabwe] and doesn’t know who is giving instructions at any particular time."

The terms of reference set by Mnangagwa are also at issue.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.