eSwatini braces for ‘election’

Political parties cannot be involved, there are no campaign rallies and the king wields absolute power, choosing the prime minister and cabinet: a parliamentary election in eSwatini is a vote like no other.

The country, landlocked between SA and Mozambique, suffers the highest HIV adult prevalence rate in the world at 27.2%. Opposition activists in the tiny Southern African country formerly known as Swaziland say Friday’s election is a mockery of democracy and reveals how its 1.3-million citizens have lived under a repressive regime.

In addition to curbs on opposition parties, anti-government protests are all but banned.

Undercurrents of dissent surfaced this week with trade union protests over low wages being broken up by riot police.

At least 11 people were hurt on Tuesday, a trade union official told AFP.

King Mswati III

About 540,000 eligible voters must choose from candidates who have no party affiliation and who are almost all loyal to King Mswati III, one of the world’s last absolute monarchs.

Winners from the 59 constituency ballots take seats in a parliament over which the king has complete control. He also appoints a further 10 directly.

Parties are now allowed to exist under the 2005 constitution but have suffered repeated security crackdowns as well as court defeats in their battle for legal recognition and to be allowed to take part in elections.

Such restrictions anger many young Swazis, including supporters of Pudemo, a party that was designated a terrorist organisation in 2008 under draconian new laws widely seen as targeting government critics.

"The election is fixed, and parliament has no power. It is all with the king," said Pudemo’s new leader, Mlungisi Makhanya. "We don’t have people running in the election. If a candidate wants to be quietly known as a Pudemo supporter, we say ‘no thanks — you can’t do anything even if you are elected’."

Nearly 20 members of Pudemo are on bail after being charged with terrorism offences between 2009 and 2014.

