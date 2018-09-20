World / Africa

Botswana fights claims of elephant poaching spree

The conservation charity made a damning claim that it had discovered at least 87 poached elephant carcasses

20 September 2018 - 18:40 Agency Staff
Botswana, which has Africa′s largest elephant population, is on the frontline of the battle against the illicit ivory trade. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Botswana, which has Africa′s largest elephant population, is on the frontline of the battle against the illicit ivory trade. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Chobe National Park — Botswana has rejected claims of a surge of elephant poaching made by a leading conservation charity and put on display carcasses of animals allegedly slaughtered for ivory  — some with tusks still intact.

Elephants Without Borders (EWB) claimed two weeks ago that it had discovered at least 87 elephant carcasses during a routine aerial survey of conservation areas, suggesting a sudden spike in killings in recent months.

The claims led to global media attention and questions were raised about Botswana's antipoaching efforts.

But officials demanded to see EWB′s proof and subsequent visits to the Chobe National Park located just 19 corpses — only six of which were found to be poaching victims.

′Normal deaths′

"Last year, the whole year, we lost about 81 elephants. So I can say it's just normal, like any other year, we haven't recorded any mass killing," said Churchill Collyer, the deputy director of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks.

Officials added that since the start of the year, a total of 63 elephants had died across the country and that there had been no noticeable increase in elephant poaching.

About 40,000 African elephants are killed every year for their tusks, according to conservation groups.

The elephants are illegally traded as part of a multibillion-dollar industry that extends from Africa to Asia and beyond.

Botswana, which has Africa′s largest elephant population, is on the frontline of the battle against the illicit ivory trade.

This week, the country′s authorities took journalists to the vast Chobe National Park in the northeast which has more than 100,000 elephants — the country's largest concentration of the animals.

Several hours spent flying over the reserve which borders Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, showed six elephant carcasses, four of which appeared to have been poached.

″This is almost more than six months since it was killed,″ said Collyer of one animal with dried, perforated skin and missing tusks.

About 20km  away, another decomposed carcass was found but when EWB led rangers to it, the tusks were still intact, suggesting it was not killed for ivory.

″The cause of the natural death could either be from old age, from diseases, from starvation during the drought season,″ said antipoaching deputy Brig  Com George Bogatsu, who has six years′ experience in the fight against poaching.

He stood next to the carcass with an assault rifle slung over his arm and a handgun tucked into the side pocket of his camouflage trousers.

The animal was one of those counted by EWB as poached. The group said in a statement that ″an unusually high number of elephant carcasses were seen by the survey team″.

″Our current survey adheres to the highest international standards,″ it said. 

″There is no cemetery in the wild — animals like elephants will take years and years to completely disappear″ from the spots where they die, said Simon Barwabatsile, the country′s antipoaching coordinator.

EWB had been contracted by Botswana to conduct aerial elephant population surveys. Before concluding the work, group  director Mike Chase said the survey pointed to elephant poaching on a scale ″by far the largest″ in Africa.

He said it coincided with the disarming of Botswana′s rangers earlier this year.

But the military insisted it remained ready to repel poaching gangs armed with high-powered rifles.

Barwabatsile said there had been ″legal issues″ about rangers being armed with certain guns.

″There′s been a withdrawal of some arms from the anti-poaching unit within the department of wildlife and national parks,″ he said.

He could not confirm how many weapons — understood to be fully automatic rifles — had been taken out of circulation.

A group of other wildlife conservation groups said last week that civilian rangers are still armed with ″high-calibre weapons, but no longer carry automatic assault rifles″.

Some in the conservation community have suggested that EWB  made such alarming claims because of ″vested interests″.

Survival International′s Stephen Corry said he expected more reports ″stirring up panic over the increasing threat of poaching″ as groups raise cash ahead of a conference in London on the illegal wildlife trade next month.

But EWB insisted that ″given the high number of elephant carcasses seen during the survey, EWB felt it a moral and patriotic duty to immediately report this.″

″EWB′s sole concern is for the wildlife and the natural heritage of our wonderful country.″

AFP

CONSERVATION African tourism alarmed by rhino and elephant losses

The continent is at the epicentre of global poaching and trafficking of many species
News
3 days ago

Sniffer dogs and aircraft help game parks in rhino poaching crisis

SA is home to about 20,000 rhinos and despite recent setbacks, the Kruger National Park says it is making progress in the battle against poaching
National
5 days ago

Poachers will wipe out SA’s elephants next

Elephant poaching in Kenya has plummeted 90% and there is a 95% conviction rate of poachers and ivory traders
Life
21 days ago

Battle intensifies against Chinese gangs behind abalone poaching

Demand for abalone knocks SA’s stocks of the marine molluscs to record low
National
14 hours ago

Bring back the ‘green’ courts, ministry urges

Environmental courts could prioritise prosecution in cases of illegal fishing, including abalone poaching, says department of agriculture, forestry ...
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EU pushes for October Brexit agreement, but ...
World / Europe
2.
Botswana fights claims of elephant poaching spree
World / Africa
3.
Ousted Malaysian prime minister faces 25 more ...
World / Asia
4.
New Liberian law gives land to generations-old ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

CONSERVATION African tourism alarmed by rhino and elephant losses
News / World

Sniffer dogs and aircraft help game parks in rhino poaching crisis
National / Science & Environment

Ninety elephants massacred in Botswana, in what could be Africa’s worst mass ...
World / Africa

Poachers will wipe out SA’s elephants next
Life

Battle intensifies against Chinese gangs behind abalone poaching
National / Science & Environment

Bring back the ‘green’ courts, ministry urges
National / Science & Environment

Local rhinos given new lease of life Down Under in fight for survival
National / Science & Environment

Security costs for preventing poaching strain conservation budgets
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.