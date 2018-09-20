Botswana fights claims of elephant poaching spree

Chobe National Park — Botswana has rejected claims of a surge of elephant poaching made by a leading conservation charity and put on display carcasses of animals allegedly slaughtered for ivory — some with tusks still intact.

Elephants Without Borders (EWB) claimed two weeks ago that it had discovered at least 87 elephant carcasses during a routine aerial survey of conservation areas, suggesting a sudden spike in killings in recent months.

The claims led to global media attention and questions were raised about Botswana's antipoaching efforts.

But officials demanded to see EWB′s proof and subsequent visits to the Chobe National Park located just 19 corpses — only six of which were found to be poaching victims.

′Normal deaths′

"Last year, the whole year, we lost about 81 elephants. So I can say it's just normal, like any other year, we haven't recorded any mass killing," said Churchill Collyer, the deputy director of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks.

Officials added that since the start of the year, a total of 63 elephants had died across the country and that there had been no noticeable increase in elephant poaching.

About 40,000 African elephants are killed every year for their tusks, according to conservation groups.

The elephants are illegally traded as part of a multibillion-dollar industry that extends from Africa to Asia and beyond.

Botswana, which has Africa′s largest elephant population, is on the frontline of the battle against the illicit ivory trade.

This week, the country′s authorities took journalists to the vast Chobe National Park in the northeast which has more than 100,000 elephants — the country's largest concentration of the animals.