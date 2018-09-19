Zambia’s Edgar Lungu fires minister over graft scandal

"His excellency, President Edgar Lungu has acted swiftly, relieving Hon E Kabanshi as minister of community development following misuse of funds allegations in her ministry," wrote Siliya.

On Tuesday, Britain's ambassador to Lusaka, Fergus Cochrane-Dyet, tweeted that Britain had frozen "all bilateral funding to Zambian government", adding that "UK Aid takes zero-tolerance approach to fraud".

Britain's development ministry says on its website it earmarked £48m in aid for Zambia in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Last week, the London-based Africa Confidential publication said misuse of donor funds had pushed Finland and Sweden to freeze aid, while Britain was demanding the return of $4m that was allegedly embezzled.

In response to Britain's move, Lungu called for an investigation into the misuse of funds, which was launched four months ago, to submit its findings.

Lungu's office said previously that preliminary findings suggest £3m were still owed to the intended beneficiaries of the British-backed social payments scheme across the aid-dependent country.

AFP