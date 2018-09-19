World / Africa

Zambia’s Edgar Lungu fires minister over graft scandal

Community development minister Emerine Kabanshi was fired for alleged misuse of funds meant for a social payments programme

19 September 2018
Edgar Lungu. Picture: ALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND VAN JUTRCZENKA/DPA
Edgar Lungu. Picture: ALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND VAN JUTRCZENKA/DPA

Lusaka — Zambia sacked its development minister on Wednesday a day after Britain suspended aid payments to the country over a mounting row about alleged corruption in President Edgar Lungu's government.

Community development minister Emerine Kabanshi, who was in charge of a social payments programme which Britain said had been abused, was fired for alleged misuse of funds, government spokeswoman Dora Siliya said in a tweet.

"His excellency, President Edgar Lungu has acted swiftly, relieving Hon E Kabanshi as minister of community development following misuse of funds allegations in her ministry," wrote Siliya.

On Tuesday, Britain's ambassador to Lusaka, Fergus Cochrane-Dyet, tweeted that Britain had frozen "all bilateral funding to Zambian government", adding that "UK Aid takes zero-tolerance approach to fraud".

Britain's development ministry says on its website it earmarked £48m in aid for Zambia in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Last week, the London-based Africa Confidential publication said misuse of donor funds had pushed Finland and Sweden to freeze aid, while Britain was demanding the return of $4m that was allegedly embezzled.

In response to Britain's move, Lungu called for an investigation into the misuse of funds, which was  launched four months ago, to submit its findings.

Lungu's office said previously that preliminary findings suggest £3m  were  still owed to the intended beneficiaries of the British-backed social payments scheme across the aid-dependent country.

AFP

Donors halt aid to Zambian social welfare scheme over suspected misuse

The UK and Finland have frozen funding of a social welfare scheme, suspecting that $4m has been misappropriated
7 hours ago

Zambia driven towards IMF

Selloff puts pressure on country to stabilise its finances
21 days ago

Zambia prepares to take to the skies once more

The carrier from Africa’s second most populous country already has interests in the airline of Malawi and Togo-based private carrier ASKY
28 days ago

Zambia to tax internet calls to protect telecoms firms

The policy, which has yet to become law, follows Uganda’s recent decision to impose a daily levy on social media sites including Facebook and ...
1 month ago

