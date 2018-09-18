Zimbabwe’s opposition MPs walk out of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s address

On Tuesday, Zimbabwe’s opposition MPs walked out on President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he delivered a state of the nation address devoid of any significant changes to the status quo.

The opposition lawmakers walked out in a planned protest over what the MDC Alliance, led by Nelson Chamisa, sees as an electoral fraud that ushered Mnangagwa into office.

The opposition MPs heckled Mnangagwa soon after he started reading his speech before gathering outside the parliament building to continue their protests.

In his first state of the nation address in parliament, Mnangagwa said he would maintain the multi-currency system, ruling out any immediate currency reforms, despite the country’s liquidity crisis: "The multi-currency system will continue until all the economic fundamentals are in place. We have negotiated a number of facilities to address the foreign currency situation."

Since his appointment a fortnight ago, finance minister Mthuli Ncube has indicated currency reforms, including possible adoption of the South African rand and jettisoning the disliked bond note local currency, but it appears Mnangagwa is content with the existing scenario.

The president said the country should move forward from the "political season" and unite to address economic challenges after the hotly disputed July 30 elections. "The election period is decisively behind us. It is now time for us as MPs and political leaders to exert our efforts towards delivering promises we made to the electorate," Mnangagwa said in his speech.

He also castigated corruption and called for modernised education and health systems. Zimbabwe’s health system is in dire straits and a cholera crisis in the country has left 30 dead and more than 5,000 infected.

Chamisa’s spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda said Mnangagwa’s address was "shocking" and lacked substance.