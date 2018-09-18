World / Africa

Britain to help Zimbabwe get on interim IMF staff programme

18 September 2018 - 16:58 MacDonald Dzirutwe
International Monetary Fund. Picture: ISTOCK
International Monetary Fund. Picture: ISTOCK

Harare — Britain will support Zimbabwe in getting onto an interim International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff programme to help the country quickly clear its foreign arrears, Britain’s ambassador in Harare said on Tuesday.

Clearing the $1.8bn in arrears to the World Bank and African Development Bank is seen as a major step for Zimbabwe to start accessing foreign credit, especially for the private sector, as well as foreign direct investment.

British ambassador to Zimbabwe Catriona Laing said an IMF programme would help the former British colony expedite the clearance of its arrears. "We are here to give that support to try and encourage a process back to an IMF programme, perhaps through an interim staff monitoring programme, as soon as possible. Laing said this would enable Zimbabwe "to start a serious dialogue" around the clearance of the arrears.

Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government was still deciding whether to follow the heavily indebted poor country (HIPC) route or a commercial deal to clear the arrears. Only then would it come up with a timeline to pay the arrears, he said, adding that he would launch an economic stabilisation programme next month.

Zimbabwe, which is trying to shake off its international pariah tag, started defaulting on its foreign debt in 1999. The West put sanctions on the country in 2002 as punishment against former president Robert Mugabe’s government, which was accused of vote fraud and rights abuses.

Laing said that along with economic measures, such as reducing the country’s fiscal deficit, Britain also wanted Harare to carry out political reforms, including aligning the country’s laws to a 2013 constitution. "We will be tracking both pathways, the economic pathway and political pathway. We want Zimbabwe to succeed."

Reuters

Economist gets a crack at sorting out Zim chaos

But new finance minister will still be at the mercy of politics
Business
2 days ago

Harare pulls back on charm offensive

Zimbabwe needs to clear its arrears with Western donors and agree on a financing programme with the IMF, say economists
World
27 days ago

PETER BRUCE: The IMF is hovering: let’s do the maths

We are broke and hopelessly dependent on foreign investment
Opinion
1 month ago

Should investors include Africa in their savings for retirement?

Misconceptions about the continent abound, but backing the region could be a sound bet, writes Paul Clark
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EU must speed up banking union or risk falling ...
World / Europe
2.
Bank of Baroda features in India’s plan to merge ...
World / Asia
3.
Samsung back in favour as Moon prepares meeting ...
World / Asia
4.
Britain to help Zimbabwe get on interim IMF staff ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.