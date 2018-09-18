Attacks in Ethiopia targeting minorities leave scores dead

"Mobs of ethnic Oromo youth then marched here in Ashwa Meda and attacked our homes and looted businesses chanting ‘Leave our land!’," said Hassan Ibrahim, a trader in an ethnically diverse part of the district, said.

"By night time, there were several dead bodies along roads," he said.

Another resident said some of the violence was carried out by people returning from Saturday’s rally in support of the returning OLF leaders. The OLF did not immediately comment on the unrest.

Alemayehu Ejigu, head of Oromiya region’s police commission, said that 23 people were killed in the latest violence and more than 70 people were arrested.

He denied accusations that police were slow to respond.

The Oromo have long complained of being marginalised during decades of authoritarian rule by governments led by politicians from other smaller ethnic groups. In recent years the Oromo have been angered by what they see as encroachment on their land.

Since taking power, Abiy has lifted a state of emergency, freed political prisoners and removed leaders of banned groups including the OLF from a blacklist, paving the way for their return to the country.

Abiy’s chief of staff, Fitsum Arega, said on Twitter that the prime minister "strongly condemns the killings and acts of violence against innocent citizens around Ashwa Meda, Kataa and Fili Doro last night.

"These cowardly attacks represent a grave concern to our unity and solidarity of our people and will be met with appropriate response," he said.

On Monday, hundreds of people staged protests outside parliament, the central square, the headquarters of state television and other places in the capital, demanding justice.

"Our homes were destroyed and our women raped simply because we belonged to another ethnic group. Yet the government is yet to respond properly," said Atnafu Worku, one of the demonstrators.

Reuters