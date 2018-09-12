Zimbabwe’s death toll in cholera outbreak now at 20 with thousands ill

Harare — Zimbabwe’s government has declared a state of emergency over a cholera outbreak that has left at least 20 dead and thousands ill.

The disease has mainly affected the capital Harare where high-density suburbs have been most hit.

It has also brought back memories of 2008 during the country’s worst economic crisis when the World Health Organisation (WHO) said about 500 people perished from the disease. Ten years on, Zimbabwe’s health sector is still paralysed and the outbreak has become yet another headache for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Health minister Obadiah Moyo told journalists on Tuesday, after visiting a treatment camp, that the government was concerned the disease is spreading fast. "We are declaring an emergency for Harare. This will enable us to contain cholera and typhoid in the city as quickly as possible. We do not want further deaths, so if we do not create this disaster emergency situation, we will continue losing lives."

He blamed the disease on a poor sewerage system, as well as workers that slept on duty. "Someone slept on duty and this is one of the problems we must tackle as Zimbabwe. People must work. This whole problem is a result of blocked sewers and these were reported, but were never repaired for at least two months."

Moyo said the government is also clamping down on illegal food vending, which is a source of income for thousands of unemployed Zimbabweans who eke out a living in informal ways.

On Wednesday, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said Chamisa would visit areas affected by the disease, which Mnangagwa has not yet done.