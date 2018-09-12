World / Africa

STATE OF EMERGENCY

Zimbabwe’s death toll in cholera outbreak now at 20 with thousands ill

12 September 2018 - 12:50 Kevin Samaita
Patients await treatment at a makeshift cholera clinic in Harare on September 11 2018. Picture: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Patients await treatment at a makeshift cholera clinic in Harare on September 11 2018. Picture: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Harare — Zimbabwe’s government has declared a state of emergency over a cholera outbreak that has left at least 20 dead and thousands ill.

The disease has mainly affected the capital Harare where high-density suburbs have been most hit.

It has also brought back memories of 2008 during the country’s worst economic crisis when the World Health Organisation (WHO) said about 500 people perished from the disease. Ten years on, Zimbabwe’s health sector is still paralysed and the outbreak has become yet another headache for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Health minister Obadiah Moyo told journalists on Tuesday, after visiting a treatment camp, that the government was concerned the disease is spreading fast. "We are declaring an emergency for Harare. This will enable us to contain cholera and typhoid in the city as quickly as possible. We do not want further deaths, so if we do not create this disaster emergency situation, we will continue losing lives."

He blamed the disease on a poor sewerage system, as well as workers that slept on duty. "Someone slept on duty and this is one of the problems we must tackle as Zimbabwe. People must work. This whole problem is a result of blocked sewers and these were reported, but were never repaired for at least two months."

Moyo said the government is also clamping down on illegal food vending, which is a source of income for thousands of unemployed Zimbabweans who eke out a living in informal ways.

On Wednesday, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said Chamisa would visit areas affected by the disease, which Mnangagwa has not yet done.

Zimbabwe gets a new cabinet — and cholera

The president has appointed a 20-member cabinet, with a number of new faces; meanwhile, the country’s service and health sectors are in a ...
World
4 days ago

Zimbabwe gets tough at borders to try to contain cholera outbreak

Typhoid and cholera-related infections have been noted in Harare‚ where the government recorded at least 2‚000 cases and four deaths by ...
World
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Brazil’s Lula drops out of presidential race, ...
World / Americas
2.
Zimbabwe’s death toll in cholera outbreak now at ...
World / Africa
3.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Fiscal consolidation is the only ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
UN denounces Myanmar's crackdown as ‘political ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.