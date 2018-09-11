Ethiopia and Eritrea reopen border post after 20 years

The war over their border and other issues killed about 80,000 people before fighting between Eritrea and Ethiopia ended in 2000 in a contested peace deal. Tensions burned on over the position of the frontier — until Abiy offered to end the military stand-off in 2018 as part of a package of reforms that have reshaped the political landscape in the Horn of Africa and beyond. Ever since, landlocked Ethiopia has made it a priority to reopen roads connecting it to Eritrea, which has ports on the Red Sea.

The two leaders also opened another frontier crossing at Bure, Eritrea’s information minister Yemane Meskel tweeted.

Pictures posted online by Abiy’s chief of staff showed the leaders walking side by side, Abiy in camouflaged military fatigues and Isaias wearing sandals and a safari suit.

The Bure region experienced some of the fiercest fighting during the 1998-2000 war. Eritrea and Ethiopia share a border that stretches for more than 1,000km, but there were no details of other border openings on Tuesday. The leaders have moved swiftly to end two decades of hostility since signing a breakthrough agreement in Asmara on July 9 to restore ties.

Eritrea reopened its embassy in Ethiopia in July, and Ethiopia reciprocated last week.

The two countries have resumed flights. Eritrea has agreed to open its ports to its landlocked neighbour and last week announced plans to upgrade a connecting road.

The two leaders also celebrated Ethiopian new year together at the border with their troops on Tuesday, Abiy’s chief of staff, Fitsum Arega, said.

Ethiopia follows a calendar similar to the ancient Julian calendar — which started disappearing from the West in the 16th century — meaning the country entered its year 2011 on Tuesday.

Reuters