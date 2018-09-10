World / Africa

Botswana says China agreed to extend loan, cancel debt

10 September 2018 - 17:47 Agency Staff
President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi during a visit to China on August 31 2018. Picture: ROMAN PILIPEY/via REUTERS
President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi during a visit to China on August 31 2018. Picture: ROMAN PILIPEY/via REUTERS

Gaborone — China plans to extend a loan to Botswana for rail and road infrastructure as well as writing off some debt, Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi says.

Speaking at the airport on his return from last week’s China-Africa forum in Beijing, Masisi said Botswana had made a pitch to China and "I am happy to report that, judging from what President Xi Jinping told me, we were successful".

In addition to the loan and a debt cancellation of P80m, China has also offered a P340m ($31m) grant, he said.

"We got a little bit more than just the loan," he told reporters.

He did not disclose the size of the loan, but last week the ministry of finance said Botswana was seeking a P12bn ($1.09bn) loan for transport infrastructure.

Botswana is the world’s leading producer of diamonds by value. Chinese companies, mostly state owned, are largely into construction in Botswana such as dams and roads.

The bulk of the loan is expected to fund the Mosetse-Kazungula railway line project, which will link the central part of Botswana to the tourism hub in the northwest.

The railway line will also promote regional trade as it will connect Botswana to Zambia via the Kazungula Bridge, currently under construction.

China’s Xi has offered another $60bn in financing for Africa and wrote off some debt for poorer African nations, while warning against funds going towards "vanity projects".

Speaking at the opening of the forum, Xi said the financing would include $15bn in aid, interest-free loans and concessional loans, a $20bn credit line, a $10bn special fund for China-Africa development, and a $5bn special fund for imports from Africa.

The Zambian government also on Saturday denied reports that it was in talks with Chinese companies for them to take over Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and the Zesco power utility due to debt default.

Government spokesperson Dora Siliya tweeted a denial. She pointed out that some of the China-funded projects had not even been completed.

Reuters

Africa’s integrated high speed rail on track

Africa is looking to upgrade its transport infrastructure to boost intra-continental trade and regional integration
Features
11 days ago

Mnangagwa has a chance to fix Mugabe’s mess

Investors look again at 'jewel of Africa' which still has potential
Business
9 months ago

Botswana bans export of donkey products

Thousands of donkeys have been slaughtered in Botswana in recent years and their skins sold to China for use in traditional medicine
World
1 year ago

Zimbabwe plans to sell its ivory stockpile to China, except… it can’t

China is already using Zimbabwe’s exemption under the Convention on the Trade in Endangered Species to buy worked ivory carvings for non-commercial ...
World
1 year ago

Botswana to sell ailing Chinese-built power plant to another firm from China

The power plant was built by China National Electric Equipment Corporation for $970m, but had broken down repeatedly since commissioning in 2012
World
1 year ago

Namibia fails to stop vote on ivory sale ban

Namibia and Zimbabwe put forward proposals that would allow the trade of their domestic ivory
National
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Pension reforms hurt Vladimir Putin’s allies in ...
World / Europe
2.
Vietnam blocks Amnesty director from Asean WEF ...
World / Asia
3.
Pakistani minister bashes China aid for Silk Road ...
World / Asia
4.
Botswana says China agreed to extend loan, cancel ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.