World / Africa

DIPLOMATIC BLUNDER

Kenyan police sorry for arresting Chinese staff

07 September 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
Key partner: The arrest of the Chinese journalists in Nairobi came just days after China’s President Xi Jinping pledged further support for Africa. Picture: REUTERS
Key partner: The arrest of the Chinese journalists in Nairobi came just days after China’s President Xi Jinping pledged further support for Africa. Picture: REUTERS

Nairobi/Beijing — Kenyan police apologised on Thursday for briefly arresting journalists from Chinese state television’s international English channel China Global Television Network (CGTN).

The incident happened just days after Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta attended a crucial summit in China at which Chinese President Xi Jinping offered another $60bn in financing for Africa.

Officers on Wednesday raided the CGTN’s offices in Nairobi and detained some staff for what they alleged were immigration offences.

"The raid on the Chinese state-owned broadcaster was based on false information," Charles Owino, Kenya’s national police spokesperson told Reuters. "We sincerely apologise for the mishap…. Those detained were released later."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing in Beijing that Kenyan police, during a sweep of illegal workers, had taken away several Chinese reporters and other staff members. The Chinese embassy complained to the Kenyan government and all the personnel were released on the same day.

"The Kenyan side has already apologised … and promised they will constrain the actions of police at the grassroots … and prevent such incidents from happening again," Hua said.

"According to what we understand, this action by the Kenyan police is part of a move to crack down on illegal immigration, and is neither aimed at nor limited to Chinese citizens."

The propaganda department at China’s main state television station CCTV, which is the parent of CGTN, declined to comment on the incident.

China has helped to finance key infrastructure, including a $3bn railway linking Nairobi to the port of Mombasa.

Reuters

China defends its record on aid to Africa

China’s Africa division head says Beijing deals with governments elected into office by Africans
World
1 day ago

China-Africa summit rejects fears of development project debt trap

African delegates say that Chinese-backed projects on continent are under control
World
2 days ago

A positive Cyril Ramaphosa is sure his stimulus plan can lift SA out of recession

The president told journalists in China that he does not believe a full recession will take hold
Economy
23 hours ago

China’s Xi offers Africa aid worth $60bn with ‘no strings attached’

President Xi Jinping offers the funding to African leaders as part of China’s massive Belt and Road initiative, as critics warn against debt-heavy ...
World
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cisco, HP and other tech companies make ...
World
2.
Worry over Trump’s policies now the number one ...
World / Europe
3.
Blame lies squarely on Putin for nerve agent ...
World / Europe
4.
Kenyan police sorry for arresting Chinese staff
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.