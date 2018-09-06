Shortages and price rises spark concern in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is experiencing a wave of rising prices of basic goods and shortages of crucial commodities amid fears that it could plunge into an economic implosion as in 2008.

Some basic commodities have become hard to get in supermarkets. There is a severe shortage of bread, owing to a record-low supply of wheat.

The country is also facing shortages of fuel, cement and other foodstuffs. A tin of baked beans that sells for about R11 in SA costs R38.54 in Zimbabwe.

At the height of inflation in 2008, consumers had to resort to the black market for basics. The government printed "quintrillion" dollar notes that could hardly buy a loaf of bread.