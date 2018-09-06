Burundi president’s repeated calls to hatred and violence ‘fuels violence’

Geneva — UN investigators on Wednesday warned that crimes against humanity and other serious rights violations were continuing unabated in Burundi, blaming in part President Pierre Nkurunziza’s repeated calls to hatred and violence.

In its first report last year, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Burundi said it had "reasonable grounds to believe" the government was committing crimes against humanity.

It said such crimes are continuous, citing summary executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, torture and sexual violence.

"Serious human rights violations, including some which constitute crimes against humanity, have continued to be committed in Burundi, in 2017 and 2018," the commission said as it released a fresh report on the situation. The investigators acknowledged that fewer bodies were being found in the streets than previously, but stressed that this simply indicated a shift in tactics.

"Some practices, such as the disposal of bodies or operating at night, tend to make these violations less visible. Nevertheless, they are still real," commission chief Doudou Diene said.

Commission member Francoise Hampson agreed.

"They are hiding the bodies," she told journalists in Geneva. "More people are disappearing than were disappearing before [and] there is every reason to believe that in a large number of cases they are ending up dead."