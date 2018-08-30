UN calls for probe into MPs’ arrests, torture

They were arrested in mid-August after stones were thrown at President Yoweri Museveni’s convoy, breaking a car window as he visited the town of Arua on the eve of a parliamentary by-election. Zeid, whose term as UN high commissioner for human rights ends on Friday, said he had "deep concerns about reports regarding events that unfolded since August 13" in Uganda.

That day, Kyagulanyi’s driver was shot dead while waiting in a parked car while the former singer and three MPs, a former parliamentarian and an MP-elect were arrested.

Twenty-eight others were also detained, including two women and two journalists, Zeid said, adding that those held were facing charges ranging from treason to incitement to violence and illegal possession of firearms. "I am particularly concerned about allegations that law enforcement agents have tortured and ill-treated some of the detained," he said.

In court appearances, Kyagulanyi has appeared subdued and was using crutches. His lawyers and family claim he has been tortured while in detention, allegations denied by authorities.

Zeid said another parliamentarian had been taken to hospital "in critical condition after allegedly being tortured". "We have also received accounts of killings, ill-treatments and arrests of persons during protests," he said, urging the government to conduct "a thorough, independent and impartial investigation" and to bring those responsible to justice.

Asked whether the government could be trusted to conduct such a probe and if it wouldn’t be better to push for an international investigation, Zeid said Kampala should be given the chance to show its goodwill.

But "if it seems to be a sham investigation or something that is not credible, then yes, the next call will be for something along those lines".

AFP