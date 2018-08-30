Kenya’s dairy industry milks solar rewards

And if the morning’s milk supply was difficult to sell — and it was — he was at least able to pasteurise it to ensure it did not go off. The evening’s milk supply was trickier.

"If there were no customers, it all went to waste," he said.

Others in the Kibumbu Dairy Farmers Association had the same problem, so they approached the governor of Tharaka Nithi County and demanded that he honour a 2012 campaign pledge to construct a milk-cooling plant. In 2015, the solar-powered facility opened, using county funds.

These days, Kamuru no longer sells milk to the villagers. His family uses 2l a day, while the rest goes to the community-owned plant.

"The amount I deliver is recorded every day, and then I am paid at the end of the month," he said.

Kenyans often struggle with an unreliable electricity supply, with the problem particularly acute in rural areas.

For its dairy farmers — who, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), have 3.2 million head of dairy cattle — it is a particular problem. Kibumbu’s solar milk-cooling plant ensures farmers like Kamuru can store their milk safely, day or night, without it going off.

The timing is good: demand for dairy products is rising fast, particularly in rapidly growing urban areas, according to the Kenya Livestock Producers Association (KLPA).

"This means that farmers must have access to storage facilities that work around the … clock ," said Patrick Kimani, who heads the KLPA. "Solar-powered milk coolers provide such a solution."

Typically, local governments pay for milk-cooling plants, then hand over ownership to dairy associations, said Tharaka Nithi county governor Muthomi Njuki. It is then the responsibility of the farmers to pay for maintenance, Njuki added.