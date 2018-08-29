Abuja forces refugees into wasteland

"Pushing these people back just to make a point when the security situation remains tenuous is a terrible idea," one diplomat told Reuters.

The government and the election commission have met to discuss how to expedite returns as the election early in 2019 nears, according to a person with direct knowledge of those talks.

Officials have told people their home areas are safe and they can go back to their livelihoods. That is a tempting proposition for people who have lived in camps for years, dependent on handouts.

In June, government officials told 2,000 internally displaced people living in Bakasi camp in the city of Maiduguri to go back to a town in the Guzamala region, according to interviews with returnees, a government official and others with knowledge of the matter.

"They said, ‘If you refuse to return, you are on your own, the government will not help you anymore’," said Hassan, who, like other returnees, asked to be identified by his first name for fear of reprisals.

Guzamala is viewed by the UN and aid organisations as inaccessible or hard to reach. They do not deliver aid to a region under the sway of Islamic State West Africa (ISWA), which split from Boko Haram in 2016 and is now the bigger threat in Nigeria’s northeast, security experts believe.

Earlier in August, Islamist militants killed at least 19 people, and possibly as many as 63 people, in an attack on a village in Guzamala.

Foreign governments, which provide aid and military support in the northeast, successfully lobbied Nigerian officials to pause the returns to dangerous areas like Guzamala, though the programme is expected to resume after an assessment, said four people familiar with the matter.

Four returnees who spoke with Reuters said government officials ordered them to Guzamala. Three said those officials threatened to cut off their aid if they refused — a threat that was carried out, so even those who wanted to stay had to leave.

Interviewees identified Sugun Mai Meleh, the commissioner of land and survey for Borno state, and Lawan Umara Zanna, the chairman for Guzamala, as the officials who made the threats.

They said Borno State House of Assembly speaker Abdulkarim Lawan was also present.

Borno is at the centre of the fight against Boko Haram and ISWA. Maiduguri and Guzamala both lie within the state.

Lawan told Reuters that he was at the gathering returnees had described, but he was not aware of any forced returns and no threats were made. "That is not true," he said.

The Nigerian presidency, military and Mai Meleh did not respond to requests for comment. Zanna also declined to comment.