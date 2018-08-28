World / Africa

US and Kenya agree to build superhighway from Nairobi to Mombasa

28 August 2018 - 13:28 Agency Staff
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands with US President Donald Trump as they meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, on August 27 2018. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands with US President Donald Trump as they meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, on August 27 2018. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

Washington — The US and Kenya agreed on Monday to build a superhighway from Nairobi to Mombasa, the White House said.

After President Donald Trump welcomed his counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Oval Office, the pair voiced support for closer economic co-operation "aimed at making their nations stronger and their citizens more prosperous", the White House said in a statement.

The project, known as the Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway project would link Kenya’s capital with second city Mombasa, a major Indian Ocean port. It is due to be built by US construction firm Bechtel.

"Both sides agreed to undertake further consultations to conclude the terms of the financing agreement," the White House said.

The two leaders also announced that their governments had established direct flights between Nairobi and New York.

"This and nearly $900m in other commercial deals and engagements announced during the visit are expected to create thousands of American and Kenyan jobs, further enhancing the prosperity and economic competitiveness of both nations," the statement said.

AFP

Theresa May headed for SA, with entourage of 29 business bigwigs

She will present Cyril Ramaphosa with the SS Mendi Bell‚ from the ship that sank with hundreds of black South Africans aboard in 1917
National
1 day ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Trump's sound and fury hit home because SA was caught napping

'So what is to be done? We need friends. But first, get our people on side, and stop treating those who disagree with disdain'
Politics
6 hours ago

A US-Mexico Nafta deal seems imminent as ‘little’ now separates the two countries

Trade negotiators are close to squaring away bilateral differences on Nafta, with Mexico’s economy minister saying ‘we’ve continued making progress’
World
1 day ago

