World / Africa

UK-style opposition in Zimbabwe’s parliament could quell tension, foreign diplomats say

EU and UK officials suggest that the system mirror that of the UK, where the leader of the opposition and his/her chief whip are paid by the state

21 August 2018 - 18:52 Karl Maier
ZANU-PF leader and Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: SUPPLIED
ZANU-PF leader and Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: SUPPLIED

European and British diplomats proposed the creation of a UK-style parliamentary opposition structure in Zimbabwe to reduce political tension after July’s disputed presidential election.

EU and UK emissaries met senior members of the governing party and the opposition in the past 10 days to discuss the proposals, according to three people familiar with the talks who asked not to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media. The arrangements would mirror the system in Britain, where the leader of the opposition and his/her chief whip are paid by the state, they said.

The measures would reinforce the governing Zanu-PF’s claim that it was dismantling former president Robert Mugabe’s autocratic regime and was serious about wooing investors to help rebuild an economy devastated by a failed land reform programme.

They may also assuage anger among supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, particularly if they fail in their legal bid to overturn the outcome of the vote.

Quelling dissent

Calls to the British and EU embassies in Harare were not answered, while MDC spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda did not respond to a voicemail message. Zanu-PF spokesperson George Charamba did not answer his phone when Bloomberg called seeking comment on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the constitutional court will begin hearing the MDC’s case against the election results — a bid that may fail on technical grounds, according to Zanu-PF and MDC lawyers who have read the court documents but asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

According the MDC, greater respect would enable Zanu-PF to quieten future dissent in Harare, where a majority of the four-million inhabitants support the opposition, they said. A crackdown on August 1 by Zimbabwean troops on opposition supporters protesting against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election victory left at least six people dead.

Bloomberg

Zimbabwe War Veterans want Mugabe’s ‘dirty name’ removed from its airport

As post-election squabbles continue, President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Mugabe elements within the party will be fired
World
4 hours ago

The mystery of Zimbabwe’s 700,000 ghost votes

Mnangagwa’s victory margin was too small to be taken seriously, and despite Chamisa’s well-founded court challenge the result is likely to stand
Features
4 days ago

Court sets date for Mnangagwa challenge

The MDC is suing Zanu-PF and the election commission over alleged fraud in the July 30 vote
World
4 days ago

