UK-style opposition in Zimbabwe’s parliament could quell tension, foreign diplomats say

European and British diplomats proposed the creation of a UK-style parliamentary opposition structure in Zimbabwe to reduce political tension after July’s disputed presidential election.

EU and UK emissaries met senior members of the governing party and the opposition in the past 10 days to discuss the proposals, according to three people familiar with the talks who asked not to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media. The arrangements would mirror the system in Britain, where the leader of the opposition and his/her chief whip are paid by the state, they said.

The measures would reinforce the governing Zanu-PF’s claim that it was dismantling former president Robert Mugabe’s autocratic regime and was serious about wooing investors to help rebuild an economy devastated by a failed land reform programme.

They may also assuage anger among supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, particularly if they fail in their legal bid to overturn the outcome of the vote.

Quelling dissent

Calls to the British and EU embassies in Harare were not answered, while MDC spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda did not respond to a voicemail message. Zanu-PF spokesperson George Charamba did not answer his phone when Bloomberg called seeking comment on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the constitutional court will begin hearing the MDC’s case against the election results — a bid that may fail on technical grounds, according to Zanu-PF and MDC lawyers who have read the court documents but asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

According the MDC, greater respect would enable Zanu-PF to quieten future dissent in Harare, where a majority of the four-million inhabitants support the opposition, they said. A crackdown on August 1 by Zimbabwean troops on opposition supporters protesting against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election victory left at least six people dead.

Bloomberg