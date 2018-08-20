World / Africa

PUBLIC HEALTH

Ebola death toll rises in DRC outbreak

20 August 2018 - 06:53 Agency Staff
Deadly virus: Medical staff are sterilised before entering the isolation unit at a hospital in Bundibugyo, western Uganda, where there is one suspected case of Ebola. Neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo has reported 49 deaths. Picture: AFP
Kinshasa — The deadly Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has now claimed 49 lives since the start of August, the government has said, and the World Health Organization (WHO) expects more cases.

The gradually increasing death toll, with a further 2,000 people feared to have come into contact with the virus, adds to the woes of a country already facing violence, displacement and political uncertainty.

First reported on August 1 in North Kivu province, the current outbreak has killed 49 of the 90 cases reported, according to the latest health ministry bulletin.

It said of the 49 deaths from the haemorrhagic fever, 63 were confirmed and 27 were probable. Confirmed cases are verified through laboratory tests on samples taken from patients. The cases treated as "probable" often concern sick people with a close epidemiological link to confirmed cases but who have not been tested.

11,300

killed by Ebola in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2013-15

Most deaths, 39, were recorded in the agricultural village of Mangina, 30km south-west of the city of Beni.

Field teams also identified 2,157 "contacts" — people who may have been in contact with the virus — according to the health ministry.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters on Friday from the UN agency’s Geneva headquarters that it "expects more cases".

"We do not know if all the chains of transmission have been identified," he said.

The outbreak is the 10th to strike the DRC since 1976, when Ebola was first identified and named after a river in the north.

Ebola has long been considered incurable, though swift isolation and the rapid treatment of symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration have helped some patients to survive.

The quest for a vaccine grew increasingly urgent during an Ebola epidemic that killed more than 11,300 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2013-15.

AFP

