Ghana steps in to help banks

This past week, Ghana’s deputy central bank governor Elsie Addo Awadzi said in an interview that law enforcement agencies would "further investigate criminal behaviour" connected to the failed banks.

Ghana faced a "now or never" decision to clean up the banking sector, economist Eric Osei-Assibey said.

"This central bank is carving a niche for itself. It is beginning to bite and that alone could engender some confidence in the medium and long term," Osei-Assibey said.

The banking intervention will add to Ghana’s already high debt burden, said Razia Khan, Africa economist at Standard Chartered, in a note to investors earlier in August.

The country is in its final year of an IMF bailout totalling almost $1bn, with its debt as a percentage of GDP at more than 60%.

Along with the Consolidated Bank loan, the central bank will give support to other banks in order to help them meet a minimum capital requirement of 400-million cedis by the end of 2018.

Despite the turmoil, "Ghana has made good progress on fiscal consolidation in recent months", Khan said.

IMF programme

"The action taken to strengthen the banking system is likely to be viewed as a necessary measure by the fund and we do not expect this to disrupt disbursements under the current IMF programme," she said.

If Consolidated Bank was run properly, it might even play a positive role in the economy, said Souhir Mzali, Africa editor at Oxford Business Group, a London-based research firm.

"It might transform from a debt burden to an asset by the time the government is expected to offload shares in 2020," Mzali said.

Of course, there will be financial consequences.

‘Banking habits’

"It’s going to affect banking habits," said Kwesi Jonah, senior research fellow at the Institute of Democratic Governance in Ghana’s capital of Accra.

"Some people will lose confidence in the banking system altogether, other people will be more inclined to move towards the foreign banks," he said, blaming the previous administration for letting the sector rot.

"There was lack of political will to deal with the problem," Jonah said.