World / Africa

Ghana is happy to have IMF perusing its books even after the bail-out deal ends

20 August 2018 - 09:57 Ekow Dontoh and Moses Mozart Dzawu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Accra — Ghana will continue to subject its public finances to the scrutiny of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after its bail-out programme with the lender ends in April, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said.

While the government does not intend to ask for a second bail-out deal, it will seek other forms of co-operation with the IMF such as the policy support instrument programme, Ofori-Atta said in an e-mailed response to questions. Countries that sign up for the program commit themselves to "close policy dialogues" and half-yearly assessments of economic and financial policies, according to the IMF.

"This is appropriate for our status and in line with our medium-term economic policy reforms," said Ofori-Atta. Ghana will "take seriously" the IMF’s assessments of its economic health to prevent future financial problems, he said.

The West African nation turned to the IMF in 2015 for an almost $1bn extended credit-facility programme, after years of overspending and a collapse in the value of the cedi caused its debt to balloon and risked a default. Since coming to power in January 2017, the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo has almost halved the budget deficit and introduced reforms to keep spending under control and rein in inflation.

The government will carry implementing reforms to entrench better management of public finances, including legislation that will limit the fiscal deficit to no more than 5% of GDP, said Ofori-Atta.

A re-measurement of GDP data that is due later this year should show that output is more than current estimates and result in better solvency ratios, Ofori-Atta said. Public debt in the $47bn economy was 63.8% of GDP at the end of May, compared with 67.3% a year before, according to central bank data.

"The last time Ghana did a rebasing, the size of the economy grew by 60%," he said. "We intend to remain committed to our prudent fiscal policies, so as not to sound as though it has given us space to increase borrowing."

As the country attempts to keep spending under the control, it is implementing policies to make it more attractive for private investors to participate in the development of roads, railways and ports, said Ofori-Atta.

"Ghana’s annual infrastructure financing gap is between $3.9bn and $5.6bn," he said. "Attracting private finance has become essential" to help bridge the shortfall, he said.

Bloomberg

Ghana steps in to help banks

Government takes on debt to save banking sector and vows to punish the executives responsible for crisis
World
8 hours ago

Mauritius ‘miracle’ puts Australia in the shade

Recession-free for 42 years, Africa — and the world — can learn a lot from the island nation, including how to get literacy levels to 70%, writes ...
Opinion
2 months ago

From Cape to Cairo could be a challenging retail journey

Egypt joins the chorus of those singing 'we're open for business'
Business
2 months ago

Violence, vigilantes and vanilla: the real price of Madagascar’s boom

Rising demand, speculation and money laundering have helped drive prices as high as silver. Now major users such as Mars are trying to work directly ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
End to Greece’s bailout is more a day of ...
World / Europe
2.
Ageing South Koreans meet families in North after ...
World / Asia
3.
Sleepless in Fremont: Tesla’s Elon Musk says more ...
World / Americas
4.
Cocoa exports under threat due to tremors in ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.