Mozambique’s former Renamo soldiers to be part of country’s armed forces

Maputo — Soldiers of Mozambique’s former rebel National Resistance Army, or Renamo, will be integrated into the country’s armed forces as part of a deal signed with the government to resolve issues that have stalled a permanent peace agreement.

A commission will be established to receive weapons from the fighters, Renamo interim leader Ossufo Momade told reporters by phone from his hideout in Gorongosa, more than 1,000km north of the capital, Maputo. No agreement has been reached yet on combining Renamo’s fighters with the police force, Momade said.

Renamo fought the government in a 16-year civil war that ended in 1992 and left as many as 1-million people dead. Last month, parliament passed new legislation that gives more powers to political parties that win the majority of votes in provinces, as the nation prepares for local polls in October.

Bloomberg