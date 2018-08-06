World / Africa

South Sudan’s long-awaited peace deal grants rebels key government posts

06 August 2018 - 09:48 Mohammed Alamin
South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar, left, and South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, sign a ceasefire and power sharing agreement in Khartoum, Sudan, on August 5 2018. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar, left, and South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, sign a ceasefire and power sharing agreement in Khartoum, Sudan, on August 5 2018. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

Khartoum — South Sudan’s main warring parties signed a peace deal that will grant rebels key positions in a transitional government, the latest bid to end an almost five-year conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The accord will restore rebel leader Riek Machar as President Salva Kiir’s deputy, while appointing four other vice-presidents and adding new posts for ministers and legislators.

Following the collapse of a similar pact in July 2016, it will be the second attempt at a power-sharing government since the start of the civil war in the East African nation.

Kiir and Machar signed the deal — which came after weeks of incremental agreements — on Sunday in Khartoum, the capital of neighbouring Sudan. Other opposition factions also took part in the ceremony.

South Sudanese civilians display their national flag as they celebrate the signing of a ceasefire and power sharing agreement between President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar, in Khartoum; along the streets of Juba, South Sudan, on August 5 2018. Picture: REUTERS/SAMIR BOL
South Sudanese civilians display their national flag as they celebrate the signing of a ceasefire and power sharing agreement between President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar, in Khartoum; along the streets of Juba, South Sudan, on August 5 2018. Picture: REUTERS/SAMIR BOL

The peace agreement is long-awaited in the nation that has faced economic chaos because of a decline in oil income and where 4-million people have fled their homes and some areas have been on the verge of famine.

Both government forces and rebels have been accused of atrocities, and the UN Security Council recently imposed an arms embargo.

Crude production at one of the country’s main oilfields in what was formerly known as Unity state will resume in September, Sudanese President Umar al-Bashir confirmed at the signing ceremony. The two countries are combining efforts to rehabilitate the production facilities and also agreed to conduct joint security patrols to protect South Sudan’s oilfields, he said.

South Sudan was producing about 350,000 barrels of oil a day in 2011, when it seceded from Sudan.

Bloomberg

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mozambique bondholders want a piece of the ...
World / Africa
2.
Saudi Arabia halts deals after Canada criticises ...
World / Middle East
3.
South Sudan’s long-awaited peace deal grants ...
World / Africa
4.
Trump says son’s meeting with Russian lawyer to ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

South Sudanese MPs vote to extend president Salva Kiir’s term
World / Africa

UN slams South Sudan violence including gang-rape of young children
World / Africa

Ethiopia wants to make access to two of Eritrea’s Red Sea ports a priority
World / Africa

Africa leads scourge of child brides as girls married off to feed families
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.