South Sudan’s long-awaited peace deal grants rebels key government posts

Khartoum — South Sudan’s main warring parties signed a peace deal that will grant rebels key positions in a transitional government, the latest bid to end an almost five-year conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The accord will restore rebel leader Riek Machar as President Salva Kiir’s deputy, while appointing four other vice-presidents and adding new posts for ministers and legislators.

Following the collapse of a similar pact in July 2016, it will be the second attempt at a power-sharing government since the start of the civil war in the East African nation.

Kiir and Machar signed the deal — which came after weeks of incremental agreements — on Sunday in Khartoum, the capital of neighbouring Sudan. Other opposition factions also took part in the ceremony.