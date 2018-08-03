President Cyril Ramaphosa has called Emmerson Mnangagwa to congratulate him on being elected president of Zimbabwe.

Ramaphosa appealed to political leaders and citizens of Zimbabwe to accept the outcome of the election.

The MDC has been vocal in its criticism of the poll, and leader Nelson Chamisa tweeted on Friday that the results were fake. "The ZEC scandal of releasing unverified fake results is regrettable," he said. The ZEC should release "proper and verified" results, he said.

"I thought the force of will would prevail over (the) will of force," he tweeted, without elaborating.

Ramaphosa, who is the current chairman of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), urged Zimbabweans to follow legal remedies provided for in the constitution and electoral law to resolve any challenges‚ according to a statement issued by the Presidency early on Friday.

Although Monday’s election was declared peaceful by the Sadc election observation mission and other election observer missions‚ Ramaphosa expressed concern about the post-election violence on Wednesday that resulted in the deaths of six people in Zimbabwe.

"President Ramaphosa concluded his phone call by expressing his commitment to working closely with the president-elect‚ Mr Mnangagwa‚ to enhance the historical‚ political and fraternal relations which exist between SA and Zimbabwe‚ with particular emphasis on strengthening economic co-operation in priority areas as mutually identified by the two countries," the Presidency said.