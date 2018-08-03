World / Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa urges Zimbabwe to accept poll result, and use legal channels to challenge it

03 August 2018 - 09:28 Staff Writer
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called Emmerson Mnangagwa to congratulate him on being elected president of Zimbabwe.

Ramaphosa appealed to political leaders and citizens of Zimbabwe to accept the outcome of the election.

The MDC has been vocal in its criticism of the poll, and leader Nelson Chamisa tweeted on Friday that the results were fake. "The ZEC scandal of releasing unverified fake results is regrettable," he said. The ZEC should release "proper and verified" results, he said.

"I thought the force of will would prevail over (the) will of force," he tweeted, without elaborating.

Ramaphosa, who is the current chairman of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), urged Zimbabweans to follow legal remedies provided for in the constitution and electoral law to resolve any challenges‚ according to a statement issued by the Presidency early on Friday.

Although Monday’s election was declared peaceful by the Sadc election observation mission and other election observer missions‚ Ramaphosa expressed concern about the post-election violence on Wednesday that resulted in the deaths of six people in Zimbabwe.

"President Ramaphosa concluded his phone call by expressing his commitment to working closely with the president-elect‚ Mr Mnangagwa‚ to enhance the historical‚ political and fraternal relations which exist between SA and Zimbabwe‚ with particular emphasis on strengthening economic co-operation in priority areas as mutually identified by the two countries," the Presidency said.

Fake results, says Chamisa, as Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwean election

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission declared Mnangagwa the victor with 50.8%, against 44.3% for the MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa
3 hours ago

Zimbabwe's election and lessons for Cyril Ramaphosa

'The turmoil in Zimbabwe must be resonating uncomfortably in Pretoria, where Ramaphosa is wading deeper into the politically-treacherous issue of ...
2 hours ago

Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa takes lead in presidential vote count

With nine of 10 provinces declared, Mnangagwa has 2.15-million votes against 1.93-million for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa
9 hours ago

Observers decry Zimbabwean army’s deadly use of force

International community concerned by situation as analysts fear role of military will hold back Zimbabwe’s recovery
10 hours ago

