Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa takes strong lead in presidential vote count

03 August 2018 - 00:03 Agency Staff
Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Harare — Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling Zanu-PF party took a significant lead in Zimbabwe’s presidential election race Thursday, ahead of his main opponent Nelson Chamisa of the opposition MDC party, according to official results.

With nine out of 10 provinces declared, Mnangagwa had 2,147,505 votes to Chamisa’s 1,929,704, according to tallies from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The result from the last province of Mashonaland West, a Zanu-PF stronghold, was due to be released shortly.

Zimbabwe has been bracing itself for the release of results in the landmark presidential elections — the first since the ousting of Robert Mugabe — which have already sparked a deadly crackdown on protesters.

Three people were killed on Wednesday when troops fired live rounds against MDC demonstrators alleging the vote had been rigged. Some reports said six were killed. 

Soldiers and police cleared central Harare ahead of the results announcement, shouting at pedestrians and traders to leave, as the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) continued to charge that Zanu-PF had stolen the election.

The government has accused the MDC of inciting Wednesday’s unrest and vowed to enforce a security clampdown.

Tense Zimbabwe awaits vote results after troops fire on protesters

At least three people have died in protests — one of them shot by soldiers — after MDC supporters took to the streets claiming electoral ...
17 hours ago

EU observers list problems with Zimbabwe election, but African observers say it was orderly and peaceful

State media bias and mistrust in the electoral commission are noted by EU observers, as the delay in the final result creates domestic tension
1 day ago

Zanu-PF wins majority of parliamentary seats, says electoral body, but MDC cries foul

The MDC Alliance, led by Nelson Chamisa, has repeatedly said it will not recognise an outcome that does not confirm Chamisa as the winner
1 day ago

Observers decry Zimbabwean army’s deadly use of force

International community concerned by situation as analysts fear role of military will hold back Zimbabwe’s recovery
1 hour ago

Chamisa claims victory in Zimbabwe election after 'results from 10 000 polling stations'

Several civil society groups are collating results in parallel with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) but are not allowed to release results ...
2 days ago

