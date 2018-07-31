Nelson Chamisa claims MDC has done well, Mnangagwa equally upbeat

Harare — MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said on his official Twitter feed on Tuesday his party had collected results from more than 10,000 polling stations, which showed it had done exceedingly well and was ready to form Zimbabwe’s next government.

His adversary, 75-year-old incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, was equally upbeat.

“Awaiting ZEC to perform their constitutional duty to officially announce the people’s election results and we are ready to form the next government,” Chamisa said.

Mnangagwa said on Tuesday that Zanu-PF was receiving “extremely positive” information from its representatives, a day after the first election since Robert Mugabe resigned following a bloodless coup.

Mnangagwa said on Twitter that he was delighted by the high voter turnout.

Counting was under way on Tuesday, but observers warned of possible shortcomings in Monday’s landmark poll.