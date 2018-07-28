Malians to elect president amid spiralling violence

Both held final rallies attracting thousands of people on Friday night.

"There is still a lot to do. That’s why I am soliciting the Malian people to give us another term, not because I’m thirsty for power," Keita said at a rally on a leafy square on the banks of the Niger river.

"Everywhere I’ve been I see a desire for change. Malians want nothing more to do with this regime," Cisse told his supporters at his party headquarters.

All candidates have promised to reverse Mali’s decline and help end pervasive poverty. Mali is 14th from the bottom on the UN Human Development Index, despite being Africa’s third biggest gold exporter and a major cotton grower.

"Residues of terrorism"

A billboard in the exhaust fume-choked capital Bamako depicts Keita in flowing white robes and a skull cap, urging Malians to "consolidate the peace." Yet since he has been in power, violence has worsened. Civil society website Malilink recorded 932 attacks in the first half of 2018, almost double that for all of 2017 and triple 2015.

In the north, where French troops stepped in to halt a Tuareg rebellion and jihadi takeover before the last poll, jihadists have killed more than 160 UN peacekeepers.

Timbuktu, once a Sahara desert tourist spot, is unstable, hit by Islamist militants as well as tensions between Arab and Tuareg traders and black Malians from the south.

Islamist violence has also spread to central Mali, where militants have attacked the pan-regional G5 Sahel force.

Killings have begun to take on an ethnic tone, as the Islamists exploit tensions over access to land and water.