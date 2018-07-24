Ebola outbreak declared over in DRC province

Kinshasa — On Tuesday, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) officially declared the end of an outbreak of Ebola, bringing the curtain down on a 10-week re-emergence of the disease, which claimed 33 lives.

Health minister Oly Ilunga declared the epidemic over in a statement, saying there had been no new confirmed cases during 42 days of observation.

The outbreak — the ninth in the DRC since 1976 — began in the remote northwestern area of Bikoro, where the first cases were recorded on May 8.

The news triggered a wave of international concern, which increased after cases emerged in the city of Mbandaka, a city and transport hub on the Congo River with a population of more than one-million.

For many experts, that ranked among worst-case scenarios — contagious disease in an urban setting is far harder to contain than in the countryside, especially in a poor country with a fragile health system.

The same strain of the highly contagious disease struck the West African states of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2013-15, killing more than 11,300 people. "In total, after verification, the national co-ordinating committee recorded 54 cases [of Ebola], comprising 33 deaths and 21 survivors," Ilunga’s statement said. A previous toll, issued by the ministry on July 20, had said 29 people had died.