World / Africa

Mugabe-era minister jailed for corruption in Zimbabwe

The minister is accusing of issuing a $12,000 contract to a company that did no work; two other ministers are also facing charges

20 July 2018 - 17:42 Alfonce Mbizwo
Robert Mugabe. Picture: REUTERS
Robert Mugabe. Picture: REUTERS

Harare — A former minister who served under Zimbabwe’s ousted president Robert Mugabe was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to four years in jail on Friday, his lawyer said; it’s the first conviction of a Mugabe-era official since he was pushed out of office.

When President Emmerson Mnangagwa took power, he vowed to root out corruption in a bid to attract investors to an economy crippled by a decade of hyper-inflation and a sharp shortage of foreign currency.

Samuel Undenge, an energy minister in Mugabe’s cabinet, was accused of issuing a $12,650 contract without due tender to a company that did no work. His lawyer Alex Muchadehama told Reuters that he would appeal the court’s decision, saying the sentence was "shocking".

He will, however, only serve two and half years of the four year sentence after the court said 18 months would be conditionally suspended.

Former foreign minister Walter Mzembi faces charges of "criminal abuse of office", and former finance minister Ignatius Chombo has been charged for trying to defraud the central bank more than a decade ago. They both deny any wrongdoing.

The country chooses a new president and members of parliament on July 30 in what is expected to be a close race between Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF and the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

A poll published on Friday showed the vote would provide no clear winner, with 40% of voters choosing Mnangagwa and 37% his opponent, Nelson Chamisa.

Reuters

It won't be easy to clean up Bob's mess

Economic promises thick on the ground in Zimbabwe hustings
Business
5 days ago

With just weeks before the elections, 300 independents are registered in Zimbabwe

Lawyers, accountants, lay preachers and actors — while individually they have little chance of winning, collectively they could turn the ...
World
3 days ago

Zimbabwe’s election campaign confusion

The race for the Zimbabwean presidency is being fought not only between established and new political parties but also within parties themselves
Features
7 days ago

Zimbabwe launches space agency to enhance its use of space technology for sustainable development

The National Geospatial and Space Agency will deploy Earth-observation satellites, global navigation satellite systems and unmanned aerial vehicles
World
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
China and UAE sign raft of economic agreements
World
2.
Mugabe-era minister jailed for corruption in ...
World / Africa
3.
Hackers steal 1.5-million health records in ...
World / Asia
4.
Trump is ‘ready to go’ with $500bn worth of new ...
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.