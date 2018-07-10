World / Africa

MNANGAGWA PLEDGE

Zimbabwe promises new hydro-electric power project on the Zambezi River

10 July 2018 - 05:08 Agency Staff
Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: REUTERS
Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: REUTERS

Harare — Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to push ahead with a hydro-electric power project on the Zambezi River as he campaigns ahead of the July 30 election on a promise to rebuild the shattered economy.

He has said he intends to tackle mass unemployment by luring back foreign investment and investing in infrastructure.

"It is a $4.5bn project and we are doing it in partnership with the Zambian government," Monday’s state-owned Herald newspaper quoted Mnangagwa as saying.

He and Zambian President Edgar Lungu "have agreed that the project must go ahead", Mnangagwa said at a campaign rally on Saturday.

The 1,600MW project is expected to create 6,000 jobs.

The proposal for the dam, 50km downstream of the Victoria Falls, was first mooted in the 1970s and revived by an engineering assessment in 2014.

Mnangagwa’s promise comes just over a week after he commissioned a $1.5bn unit at Hwange Power Station in a joint venture between Zimbabwe and China’s Sinohydro.

The country produces 1,200MW of electricity but relies on imports from SA and Mozambique to meet its demand of 1,400MW.

Mnangagwa faces Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa in the presidential race.

AFP

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa opens his arms to Western election monitors

The arrival of monitors is cause for hope for voters, after Zimbabwe’s past three elections were marred by allegations of rigging, violence and ...
World
18 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Army massacres of decades past haunt Emerson ‘Ngwena’ Mnangagwa’s campaign

The Zimbabwean president ran national security from 1982-87 during an assault on Matabeleland, in which 20,000 people were killed, writes MacDonald ...
World
1 day ago

A shortage of foreign currency is hampering Zimbabwe’s growth efforts

The lack of foreign currency is affecting the importing of critical raw materials for production in sectors from milk output to manufacturing
World
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
WATCH: Can Theresa May weather Brexit turmoil?
World
2.
Third and final leg of Thai cave rescue begins
World / Asia
3.
Erdogan ushers in new system by putting his ...
World / Europe
4.
Zimbabwe promises new hydro-electric power ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa opens his arms to Western election monitors
World / Africa

NEWS ANALYSIS: Army massacres of decades past haunt Emerson ‘Ngwena’ ...
World / Africa

A shortage of foreign currency is hampering Zimbabwe’s growth efforts
World / Africa

Zimbabwe greets a real new dawn after years of uncertainty
Opinion

Zimbabwe in electoral row over Mnangagwa’s name heading up a column
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.