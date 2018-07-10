UN slams South Sudan violence including gang-rape of young children

Geneva — The UN slammed government-backed troops in South Sudan on Tuesday for ruthlessly targeting civilians in opposition-held areas, killing hundreds and using sexual violence, including gang-raping young children, as weapons of war.

The UN human rights office said its monitors had, in recent months, documented "what appear to be deliberate, ruthless and brutally violent attacks on civilians, particularly against women and children".

The agency said at least 234 civilians were killed and many more injured in attacks between April 16 and May 24 by government and aligned forces and armed youth in villages in opposition-controlled areas in Mayendit and Leer in Unity State.

The agency said described "scorched earth" approach, and warned that some of the gross violations documented in its report might amount to "war crimes". "Civilians were targeted, with the elderly, people with disabilities and very young children killed in horrific acts of violence," it said in a statement, pointing to people being hung from trees and others burned alive in their homes.