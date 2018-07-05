Nigeria’s ruling party splits, threatening 2019 elections

Abuja — Nigeria’s ruling party has split after a faction declared that it no longer supports the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, threatening his hopes of a securing a second term in an election due early in 2019.

A group of politicians who were part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) told a news conference in Abuja late on Wednesday that they had formed a new faction, led by former Buhari ally Buba Galadima and called Reformed-All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

"The APC has run a rudderless, inept and incompetent government that has failed to deliver good governance to the Nigerian people," R-APC national chairman Galadima said, adding that the faction, described as the authentic voice of the APC, has representatives in all Nigeria’s local government wards and states.

Rifts within the APC could split support for Buhari within powerful patronage networks and among voters ahead of an election expected to be held in February. Buhari, a former military ruler, said in April that he would seek another term. His candidacy depends on party approval, though that is usually seen as a formality for the incumbent.