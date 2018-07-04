World / Africa

New Ivory Coast cabinet to be appointed after its government resigns

04 July 2018 - 15:51 Baudelaire Mieu and Leanne de Bassompierre
Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Picture: ISTOCK
Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Picture: ISTOCK

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly will appoint a new cabinet after the presidency announced the resignation of the government as the main political alliance is increasingly divided over the nomination of its candidate in the 2020 presidential elections.

Coulibaly was immediately reappointed to his post and has been asked to form a government with members of the governing Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace coalition and civil society, said Patrick Achi, the presidency’s secretary-general, in Abidjan on Wednesday. He did not give a reason for the decision.

The announcement comes as the two main political parties in the ruling coalition, which are also the West African nation’s biggest political groups, are split over who gets to field the potential successor of President Alassane Ouattara.

A plan to turn the alliance into a single party has been delayed until after the elections because the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI) said in June that it wanted to appoint its own coalition candidate.

The two parties derive their support from two of the nation’s main ethnic groups: the Dioula, who are viewed as northerners, and the Baoule from the southeast. Ouattara, who heads the Dioula-dominated Rally of the Republicans, won elections with the backing of PDCI leader Henri Konan Bedie twice, in 2010 and 2015.

In June, he suggested that he may seek re-election, saying a constitution adopted in 2016 allowed him to extend his time in office.

Bloomberg

Global democracy is in decline — including in SA, though Africa bucks the trend

A third of the global population lives in countries where democracy has suffered setback — including in the US, a new study says
World
12 days ago

Mauritius ‘miracle’ puts Australia in the shade

Recession-free for 42 years, Africa — and the world — can learn a lot from the island nation, including how to get literacy levels to 70%, writes ...
Opinion
15 days ago

Ivory Coast and Ghana to co-ordinate cocoa sales to better influence the market

The two countries supply about 60% of the world’s cocoa and want more leverage on global prices; the deal will also set a ‘decent’ floor price for ...
World
20 days ago

Ivory Coast’s rare arabusta bean is on the endangered list

More robust than arabica, but with a finer flavour than robusta, the coffee varietal is an Ivorian invention — but the cash-strapped agrarian ...
World
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Danish bank’s money laundering scandal has global ...
World / Europe
2.
Sweden to reach its 2030 renewable energy target ...
World / Europe
3.
New Ivory Coast cabinet to be appointed after its ...
World / Africa
4.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards ‘happy’ to help ...
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.