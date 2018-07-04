New Ivory Coast cabinet to be appointed after its government resigns

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly will appoint a new cabinet after the presidency announced the resignation of the government as the main political alliance is increasingly divided over the nomination of its candidate in the 2020 presidential elections.

Coulibaly was immediately reappointed to his post and has been asked to form a government with members of the governing Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace coalition and civil society, said Patrick Achi, the presidency’s secretary-general, in Abidjan on Wednesday. He did not give a reason for the decision.

The announcement comes as the two main political parties in the ruling coalition, which are also the West African nation’s biggest political groups, are split over who gets to field the potential successor of President Alassane Ouattara.

A plan to turn the alliance into a single party has been delayed until after the elections because the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI) said in June that it wanted to appoint its own coalition candidate.

The two parties derive their support from two of the nation’s main ethnic groups: the Dioula, who are viewed as northerners, and the Baoule from the southeast. Ouattara, who heads the Dioula-dominated Rally of the Republicans, won elections with the backing of PDCI leader Henri Konan Bedie twice, in 2010 and 2015.

In June, he suggested that he may seek re-election, saying a constitution adopted in 2016 allowed him to extend his time in office.

Bloomberg