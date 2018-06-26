Zimbabwe unveils three climate change policies

Harare — With increasingly extreme weather taking a toll on farming and income, Zimbabwe has released a trio of climate change policies designed to make the country more resistant to climate pressures and help it meet its international carbon-cutting pledges.

The child friendly climate policy is designed to educate school children about climate change and promote climate-friendly practices, such as protection of forests and wetlands and broader use of low-emissions technologies.

The new climate smart agriculture policy, meanwhile, focuses on ensuring that farmers and agricultural advisers adopt climate-hardy farming practices.

And the country’s first overall national climate policy aims to help Zimbabwe put in place the legal structures needed to guide businesses on becoming greener to meet its emissions-cutting promises under the international Paris Agreement, said Washington Zhakata, climate change management director in the ministry of environment, climate and water.

"The National climate policy is the first step towards achieving this," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview.

Adapting to less water

Tirivanhu Muhwati, a climate scientist with the ministry of environment, climate and water, said the national policy would also focus heavily on adaptation to climate pressures, as most of the country’s communities are rural and depend on agriculture even as droughts intensify.

"The policy has a thrust towards promoting adaptation because, as a developing country, our scope for mitigation or reducing emissions is limited because we are not all that industrialised compared to the developed world," he said.