Ethiopia welcomes Eritrean delegation in first visit in nearly two decades

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia’s prime minister greeted an Eritrean delegation on Tuesday at the start of the first high-level visit in nearly two decades, which has raised hopes of ending one of Africa’s most intractable military stand-offs.

Olympic athletes, singers, actors and religious leaders were also at the airport where Eritrean foreign minister Osman Saleh and other top officials were presented with garlands of flowers.

The flags of both countries fluttered from lamp posts in Addis Ababa along with a banner reading "Welcome!" Eritrea won independence from Ethiopia in 1993 following a three-decade liberation war but conflict erupted between them once again in 1998 over their disputed border, with diplomatic relations halted ever since.

Tuesday’s visit comes after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said this month he would honour all the terms of a peace deal, suggesting he might be ready to settle the border dispute.