Zimbabwean police offer reward in hunt for suspects after Bulawayo rally blast

Mnangagwa escaped injury and said the explosion would not derail the election.

President Cyril Rampahosa condemned the attack on Mnangagwa and said regional bloc Southern African Development Community would "evaluate the incident and take appropriate steps."

"We expect the number to rise as some victims might come forward during the course of the day," Charamba said, adding a "substantial reward" was being offered for information.

She did not give details.

It was not clear who was responsible for the explosion, which Mnangagwa called a cowardly act, or how the security around the president was breached.

Mnangagwa adopted most of Mugabe’s security and bureaucratic system, fearing a complete overhaul, which the military had sought, could cause instability in government and cost him votes.

Factions

As internal security minister at independence in 1980, Mnangagwa built the system that protected and propped up Mugabe.

But over the years, as tensions rose over who would succeed the 94-year-old, the system broke into factions.

Without mentioning names, Mnangagwa said there were some people who did not accept his presidency and said his "usual enemies" were behind the blast.