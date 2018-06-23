World / Africa

BREAKING: Reports of attempt on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s life

23 June 2018 - 15:32 Staff Writers
Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Reports have emerged that Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa narrowly survived a bomb blast at a ZANU-PF rally he was addressing in Bulawayo on Saturday afternoon.

Mnangagwa was speaking at an election rally at White City Stadium ahead of the country’s tightly-contested national elections next month.

Sources say that Mnangagwa was whisked to safety by his security detail.

It’s unknown whether he was hurt in the blast which reportedly injured several ZANU-PF supporters.

A source close to the president told TimesLIVE that Mnangagwa was “safe”.

The Zimbabwe Herald reported that Mnangagwa was unhurt and had been successfully evacuated.

It quoted presidential spokesman George Charamba as saying: “President Mnangagwa has not been injured and is at Bulawayo State House. Investigations are underway and more details will be given to the public. There have been multiple attempts on the President’s life over the past five years.”

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was also reported to be safe‚ it said.

It added that several people were said to have been injured but that the extent of the injuries had not yet been established.

“The area around the VIP stage has been cordoned off and security personnel are collecting evidence.

“Unconfirmed reports indicate that Vice President Kembo Mohadi suffered leg injuries in the bomb blast. Minister of Water‚ Environment and Climate Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was also injured. The two senior Government officials are admitted at a local hospital (name withheld.)The Sunday Mail also has it on good authority that several security personnel attached to VIPs are also injured‚” the newspaper reported.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

GAVIN KEETON: Zimbabwe proves loss of trust is kiss of death for currencies

The government may deposit sums into public servants’ bank accounts, but accessing the cash they need will remain problematic
Opinion
5 days ago

Flawed mining bill must be replaced by a more investor-friendly version

Among changes needed, administrative discretion should be narrowed and time-frames for decisions tightened, writes Peter Leon
Opinion
9 days ago

How African democracy has taken root as the era of strongmen wanes

Democracy Index shows that less than 50% of Africans now live in authoritarian regimes, writes Paul Clark
Opinion
12 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Zimbabwe not a bread basket but it was self-sufficient

Zimbabwe’s 2017-18 maize production may decline by 54%, making it hard to believe it has ‘kissed hunger goodbye’
Opinion
16 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
BREAKING: Reports of attempt on Zimbabwean ...
World / Africa
2.
Climate-change fiction is fast becoming ...
World
3.
Donald Trump threatens 20% tariff on EU cars, ...
World
4.
EU slaps revenge tariffs on US as trade war erupts
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.