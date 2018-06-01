Zimbabwe opposition demands electoral reforms ahead of July’s vote

Harare — Zimbabwe’s main opposition parties called for protests next week to demand a series of electoral reforms before the country votes on July 30 in the first ballot since Robert Mugabe stepped down as president.

An alliance of opposition parties led by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) wants access to the voters’ roll, an explanation for an increase in polling stations, and equal access to the media, spokesperson Tendai Biti told journalists on Friday. MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said his party would "shut down" the capital, Harare, unless the reforms are implemented, the NewsDay newspaper reported.

"If these issues are not addressed, the prospects of a truly fair, free and credible election in Zimbabwe will be a mirage," Biti said. The alliance announced plans to hold a march on June 5 to the office of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare. EU monitors will observe the vote for the first time since 2002.